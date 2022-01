Mexican state oil company Pemex on Thursday signed a long-term crude supply contract with Royal Dutch Shell Plc as part of its acquisition of the Deer Park refinery in Texas. Pemex and Shell in May announced the transaction, which is worth almost $600 MM and will make the Mexican firm the sole owner of the refinery near Houston. The facility has capacity to process 340,000 bpd.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO