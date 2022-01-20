ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Fatigue, Misinformation Weighing on Consumers in 2022

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — From the Ehrhardt Group and Causeway Solutions:. As 2022 gets underway, we are approaching two years of navigating a global health pandemic. Just when we thought things were returning to a familiar rhythm of what we remember as normalcy and we were gearing up for a joyous holiday...

lincolnnewsnow.com

COVID Fatigue: Are You Among the 'Vaxxed & Done'?

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You've gotten vaccinated. You've gotten boosted. You wear your mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands — you do everything you've been asked to do to protect yourself and others. And you are completely fed up. If that description sounds like you,...
Medical News Today

COVID-19 misinformation was 'entirely predictable,’ experts say

A new study has compared the amount of inaccurate COVID-19 information online early in the pandemic to the amount of misinformation about other health issues. The authors describe the abundance of COVID-19 misinformation as entirely predictable, based on the inaccuracy of other health information. An expert suggested to Medical News...
Medscape News

Spotify Pressured to Stop Joe Rogan COVID Misinformation

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 250 medical professionals have signed an open letter urging Spotify to stop the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, specifically calling out the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. The letter said Rogan has "repeatedly spread misleading...
Grand Forks Herald

Pope backs COVID immunization campaigns, warns of ideological misinformation

VATICAN CITY, Jan 10 — Pope Francis on Monday condemned "baseless" ideological misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, backing national immunization campaigns and calling health care a moral obligation. Francis spoke in his yearly address to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican, sometimes called his "State of the World" address...
Seattle Times

COVID test misinformation spikes along with spread of omicron

On Dec. 29, The Gateway Pundit, a far-right website that often spreads conspiracy theories, published an article falsely implying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had withdrawn authorization of all PCR tests for detecting COVID-19. The article collected 22,000 likes, comments and shares on Facebook and Twitter. On...
AFP

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.
wusf.org

Health News Florida reporters discuss covering the coronavirus, COVID fatigue and all

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, cases in Florida and around the country are higher than they’ve ever been. While there is some evidence that infections from the omicron variant may be starting to decline, thousands are still being infected daily and Health News Florida continues to report those numbers, as well as on testing, treatments and vaccinations.
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
Government Technology

Doctors Feeling ‘Immense Fatigue’: Is Worst of COVID Over?

(TNS) - Dr. Neil Meehan, chief physician executive at Exeter Hospital, said when it comes to COVID-19, the next couple of weeks are going to be tough. “Even though the omicron virus is less virulent, it is much easier to spread,” he said. “The numbers will be overwhelming. Add to that the cases within our own workforce and it is going to be challenging.”
Medscape News

COVID Fatigue Pervasive, but Men and Women React Differently

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Most people experience COVID fatigue a few times a week, but men and women and older and younger people have reacted differently to it, a recent WebMD poll suggests. The poll, taken from December 23-January 4,...
forwardtimes.com

Is COVID-19 Fatigue Contributing to the Surge?

The Inconvenience of the Pandemic Should Not Overshadow the Real Threat of COVID-19 on Our Daily Lives. If there is one thing that probably sums up how everyone in this country feels as we have crossed over into the year 2022, it would be that everyone is sick and tired of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
fredericksburg.today

“Miracle” slimming scams weigh down consumers

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Many consumers are looking to lose a few ‘pandemic pounds’ or a little extra holiday weight. Better Business Bureau is ringing in 2022 with tips to help people avoid falling prey to overstated weight loss advertisements and scams. The desire to get in shape or lose weight fast creates a risk of being deceived by products that do not work as advertised, come with a host of unwanted side effects, or cause weight gain instead.
knsiradio.com

CentraCare Dispels Misinformation on COVID Vaccines, Hospital Capacity

(KNSI) – CentraCare Officials are trying to dispel rumors and educate the public about the COVID-19 vaccines and their hospital capacity. CentraCare President & CEO Dr. Ken Holmen explained the purpose of a vaccine. “The purpose of vaccination is not to prevent you from getting the Coronavirus. It is...
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
