Modders are having fun with God of War on PC

When Sony started announcing PC ports of some of its first-party exclusive games, I wasn’t surprised to see titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone make the jump. Both are relatively new franchises, after all, and while there’s a lot of excitement for Horizon Forbidden West, I’m not so sure we can call Horizon one of Sony’s heavy hitters yet. By contrast, I was floored when Sony revealed that God of War would also be making the jump to PC. That was a game that I never expected to see anywhere other than PlayStation consoles, but here we are, just a couple of days out from its release on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Humble, and more.

