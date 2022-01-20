ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Modders are having fun with God of War on PC

By News
Eurogamer.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod of War has been out on PC for a week and already modders are having plenty of fun. This is rapidly becoming the norm as PlayStation exclusive titles head to PC, what with bizarre mods added to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and a VR mode added to Horizon Zero...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
Eurogamer.net

How to make an enemy bioluminescent in Rainbow Six Extraction

Let It Glow is an early-game objective in Rainbow Six Extraction. Part of the 'Scouting Ahead' track in New York City's missions, it gives you the objective of making an enemy bioluminescent through a wall. Trouble is, the game doesn't explain what this means, or how to achieve it. That...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

God of War on PC is a simply sensational port

Another huge PlayStation exclusive has found its way over to PC - and the results are spectacular. Sony Santa Monica has collaborated with partner studio Jetpack to produce a superb port for God of War that genuinely elevates the original experience across the board, improving graphical quality, boosting image quality and leaning into worthwhile PC-exclusive technologies such as Nvidia DLSS. Performance is generally excellent too and there's support for both ultrawide monitors and high refresh rate displays.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game#Modders#Big Mouth#God Of War#Final Fantasy 7 Remake#Speclizer#Giant
SlashGear

God of War PC impressions: A masterpiece for a new audience

When Sony started announcing PC ports of some of its first-party exclusive games, I wasn’t surprised to see titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone make the jump. Both are relatively new franchises, after all, and while there’s a lot of excitement for Horizon Forbidden West, I’m not so sure we can call Horizon one of Sony’s heavy hitters yet. By contrast, I was floored when Sony revealed that God of War would also be making the jump to PC. That was a game that I never expected to see anywhere other than PlayStation consoles, but here we are, just a couple of days out from its release on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Humble, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War - PC Ultrawide Trailer

God of War arrives on PC on January 14, 2022, and features ultra-wide support. Check out the latest trailer. In God of War, his vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive ... and teach his son to do the same.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

God of War PC reviews – our roundup of the scores

Update – January 12, 2022: This article has been updated to reflect the correct release date. God of War is at last coming to PC. In just a couple short days, in fact. If you’re based on our home platform and yet to dive into Kratos and Atreus’ journey across the realms of Norse mythology, which originally arrived as a PlayStation exclusive back in 2018, then you might be looking to find out if it’s worth your hard-earned pennies. The good news is that PC reviews are now pouring in, so we can find out how well it’s fared with the critics.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

God of War PC release time confirmed

God of War comes to PC this week! We reviewed it, and it’s good! Other people reviewed it, and they say it’s good, too! If you’re counting the hours until launch, the developers at Santa Monica Studio have helpfully provided info on exactly how many hours there are left to wait. If you’re looking for the God of War PC release time, it’s here.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
GAMINGbible

'God of War' PC Mods Are Already Here And They Are Terrifying

This week, God Of War launched its PC port, and it's an undeniable runaway success on Steam. With great power comes great responsibility, however, and players have shirked their duty by creating these monstrous mods for Kratos. Valhalla have mercy on us all. Creative director Cory Barlog and senior manager...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

God of War PC: Why was this ever an Exclusive?

God of War has been one of PlayStation’s longest exclusive series. Kratos began hacking and slashing his way through gods and their minions in 2005 on the PS2, up until this week. God of War (2018) found its way onto PCs and it made us wonder: why was it ever an exclusive?
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Speedrunner finishes Sekiro in two hours while blindfolded

A speedrunner at Awesome Games Done Quick completed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in two hours blindfolded. The speedrun was part of the digital event that raised over $3.4m for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Not only was this the highest total for a single GDQ event, AGDQ 2022 reached $1m in donations...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Tilted Towers is back in Fortnite

Fortnite's most infamous location, Tilted Towers, has returned to the battle royale's island. Four years to the day since it was originally added to the game's first map, today's v19.10 update sees the city-like location return. Today's update also brings with it another major addition: Klombos. These hulking, wandering dinosaurs...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War PC Scales Steam Sales Charts After Glowing Reviews

God of War is currently the second best-selling game on PC marketplace Steam, behind only the newly released Monster Hunter Rise. Despite originally launching all the way back in 2018, Sony is flogging Kratos’ Norse outing for £39.99/$49.99 on PC – while it’s available on the PlayStation 4 for practically pennies these days.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War PC Peaks at Almost 50,000 Players on Steam

God of War has got off to a strong start on PC storefront Steam, where it peaked at almost 50,000 players earlier in the day. This, to be clear, is concurrent users based on Valve data – it means the title has presumably sold significantly better, of course, as not everyone will be playing at the exact same time. The title already has over 1,800 user reviews at the time of writing, with fan feedback Overwhelmingly Positive.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Can You Make God of War PC Fullscreen?

With God of War winning 2018 Game of the Year and the sequel soon to release, many players are looking back on the original, but are finding that the game on PC is lacking a fullscreen mode. Many fans of the game are wondering exactly how to change their display...
TECHNOLOGY
Twinfinite

God of War: Controls & Keybinds for PC, PS4, & PS5

God of War originally launched on console back in 2018, and now, it’s on PC for even more players to enjoy. Unless you’re playing with a controller/gamepad on both platforms, the button layouts won’t be the same. Here’s everything you need to know about the controls and keybinds for God of War on PC, PS4, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

God of War Ragnarok Could Benefit From God of War PC Port’s Accessibility Options

God of War (2018) is out today on PC courtesy of SIE Santa Monica and Jetpack Interactive, bringing several new features like unlocked framerates and ultrawide monitor support. However, it also adds some nice accessibility features that could carry over into future projects. UX and accessibility lead Mila Pavlin told PC Gamer that, “This has really laid some groundwork in the backend.”
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Sega bringing Total War: Medieval 2 to iOS and Android devices this "spring"

The Creative Assembly's much-loved historical strategy game Total War: Medieval 2 is making its way to iOS and Android devices sometime this spring. The original Total War: Medieval 2 released for PC all the way back in 2006, giving players control of a medieval faction and the tools of government, military, economy, diplomacy, and religion required to shape its historical course across three continents.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy