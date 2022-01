Ty Brasel is an artist who writes songs, about issues that matter to him and affect his life, not just for himself, but also for everyone else – for the world; the people he knows and those he doesn’t. Many of his releases have been focused on and aimed at those struggling with the more difficult aspects and times of life, something Ty himself is familiar with. As someone who has overcome personal demons, he’s established himself as an artist with something to say and to share – a message of hope for everyone to take comfort from when things get hard.

HIP HOP ・ 12 DAYS AGO