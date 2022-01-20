Brain and Physical Fitness

Have you ever wondered why habits and routines are so hard to break? We do the same things day in and day out, even if we’re not exactly happy with it. All the while, we feel stuck, but find it difficult to change our ways. While our conscious brain may not be happy, a part of our subconscious, the “Lizard Brain,” feels cozy in the safety of routine. Behavioral relationship expert Tracy Crossley, author of the new book "Overcoming Insecure Attachment: 8 Proven Steps to Building Healthier, Happier Relationships," joined us to share how the "Lizard Brain" works and what we can do to help silence it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO