ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Brain and Physical Fitness

By Chuck Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to get your body in order, you must get your mind in order. Here’s a tip to get your brain in order and take care of some physical exercise. Care Express Wellness Coach Rhonda Roden says take a simple walk of 30 to 60 minutes....

www.kgncnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
urbanmatter.com

Foods To Stimulate Your Brain

We all know that if you eat the right foods, you can stay physically healthy and fit. While it’s important to take care of your body, it’s also important to take care of your mind, too. There are plenty of foods that you can enjoy, that will stimulate your brain and help you work smarter, enjoy activities like playing casinos or online games or even partake in sports more effectively. Which foods should you be adding to your shopping list?
NUTRITION
UPMATTERS

Your brain on meditation

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Scientists estimate that between 200 million to 500 million people meditate worldwide. And more than 14-percent of Americans have meditated at least once. This popular practice is known to improve focus and make you feel better, but research is also showing it has powerful effects on the brain.
YOGA
KATU.com

Silencing Your "Lizard Brain"

Have you ever wondered why habits and routines are so hard to break? We do the same things day in and day out, even if we’re not exactly happy with it. All the while, we feel stuck, but find it difficult to change our ways. While our conscious brain may not be happy, a part of our subconscious, the “Lizard Brain,” feels cozy in the safety of routine. Behavioral relationship expert Tracy Crossley, author of the new book "Overcoming Insecure Attachment: 8 Proven Steps to Building Healthier, Happier Relationships," joined us to share how the "Lizard Brain" works and what we can do to help silence it.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Fitness#Physical Exercise#60 Minutes#Cardio#Kgncnewsnow Dot Com#Eye On Wellness
WKRC

New fitness center designed to help you activate your brain

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new fitness center will open in the Tri-State soon. It offers a newer way to stay in shape that also works your "muscle memory," you might say. This new fitness center is called “Active Brain & Body.” It’s unique in that you work both your physical fitness and your mind's health at the same time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WMTW

Maine wellness expert offers tips to start your new physical fitness plan

WESTBROOK, Maine — Many people started the new year by beginning a new physical fitness routine, but there are some important things to keep in mind before you increase your exercise amount. Dani Reardon, a wellness coordinator and certified personal trainer at Northern Light Beacon Health, has some tips...
MAINE STATE
myfitnesspal.com

Fat to fit

It’s been quite a while since I’ve been on these forums, I wanted to check in and show my progress! I lost a bunch of weight with MFP a few years ago (80-90lbs) Since then I’ve fallen in love with weightlifting, and I wanted to share my progress. I haven’t been counting calories for about a year - just lifting heavy and eating what my body tells me it needs. Occasionally I throw in some cardio. Full disclosure: I had a tummy tuck October of 2020 to remove excess skin.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Wyoming News

AHA News: Worried About Her Health, She Lost 163 Pounds – And Inspired Her Husband to Drop 55

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A few weeks before Thanksgiving, Ken and Morgan House of Newington, Connecticut, spent a week at one of her favorite places – Disney World. They walked to all the theme parks, went on countless rides and shared healthy meals. Every day, Morgan would smile broadly at Ken and shoot him an expression that said, "Do you even believe this?" The last...
NEWINGTON, CT
Nature.com

Associations between physical fitness components with muscle ultrasound parameters in prepuberal children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Muscle ultrasound is a convenient technique to visualize normal and pathological muscle tissue as it is non-invasive and real-time. This technique is related to several physical performance parameters and body composition components in adults; however, this relationship remains unexplored in early aged. We aimed to evaluate the association between physical fitness components with muscle ultrasound parameters in prepuberal children.
WORKOUTS
Lompoc Record

AFIMSC prioritizes diversity, inclusion for EOD physical fitness test

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center is leading the postpartum health guidance revisions for the upcoming explosive ordnance disposal Airmen-specific physical fitness test policy. “We’re taking into account the mother’s needs while still keeping to the higher standard for the career field’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
US News and World Report

Eating for Your Brain as a Senior

Certain foods may help older adults push back against cognitive decline. If you could keep your brain sharp and stave off dementia with specific foods, you'd probably grab your grocery list. Well, start writing. Whether it's due to their ability to fight off harmful free radicals, keep brain blood vessels...
NUTRITION
WAVY News 10

Brain-Boosting Foods

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Uma Naidoo is the author of the new book, “This Is Your Brain On Food,” and she joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with healthy ideas that will improve the overall health of your brain and the rest of your body.
RECIPES
riverdalepress.com

Please keep using that brain

(re: “Please take my brain, as well,” Nov. 25) Kudos to Don Appel and his participation in an Alzheimer’s study. This affliction can be more frightening than any number of diseases, including COVID-19. It’s not unusual to live in mortal terror of dementia, but it’s rare to see someone step forward in such a personal way — pre- or post-mortem.
HEALTH
sciencetimes.com

The Effect of Gaming on the Brain

The brain is the most important organ in the human body. This is because it controls all functions and activities the body carries out. The brain is divided into three different parts namely: the forebrain, the midbrain and the hindbrain. All these parts of the brain have their different functions from memory and learning, to controlling eye muscles to balance and stability.
VIDEO GAMES
kidsinthehouse.com

Fitting Fitness Into Your Busy Schedule

Maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle should be everyone’s goal. Regular exercises can act as a de-stressor, excellent mood lifter, enhance your sleeping habits, help fight diseases such as heart disease and high blood pressure, and improve overall health. Unfortunately, injecting regular fitness into their daily schedule can be challenging for busy parents and other family members. You want to strive at your workplace, spend time with the family, perform demanding tasks, attend to businesses and other projects, and maybe advance your education. Without proper planning, you can’t just find time for fitness easily.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy