TV Series

'Ozark' Recap: All the Major Deaths So Far

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"Ozark" Season 4 is coming to Netflix very soon. Here's your guide to all the main characters who have lost their lives on the show so...

StyleCaster

Laura Linney’s Net Worth Has Grown by the Millions Thanks to ‘Ozark’—Here’s Her Salary on the Show

Whether you know her as Ozark’s Wendy Byrde or The Big C’s Cathy Jamison, it’s clear that Laura Linney’s serious acting chops have captivated audiences all while earning her a pretty penny. But what is Laura Linney’s net worth, exactly? The Emmy Award-winning actress didn’t get to where she is today without landing some impressive paychecks—so we’re diving into everything we know about Linney’s career and salary below. Laura Leggett Linney was born in Manhattan, New York, in February 1964 to parents Romulus and Miriam. Her father was a playwright and professor, while her mother worked as a nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Ozark Season-Premiere Recap: When a Stranger Calls

The season premiere of the first half of the final season of Netflix’s hit Ozark strikes a solemn, foreboding tone. It’s like watching people sink into quicksand as the downfall of the Byrde family feels inevitable with each passing episode. The opening flash-forward shows a seemingly happy Byrde family driving before they swerve to avoid an oncoming truck and go flipping off the highway, setting the stage for the rest of the season — what or who will be that truck in the life of the Byrdes? And will their downfall come from within?
TV SERIES
Miami Herald

‘Ozark’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

What’s next? The Byrde family left a lot of things unresolved at the end of Ozark season 3 — and there will be so much left to learn when the show returns. The Emmy-nominated series debuted on Netflix in July 2017 and quickly became a hit with viewers. The complex and intense story of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) laundering money with their two children, Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), captivated audiences throughout its first three seasons.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Moments From Ozark that Went Too Far

As the popular Netflix series Ozark gets ready to enter into its final season, fans can’t help but reflect on a show that took the world by storm. The series centers around a man named Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) who relocates to the Ozarks after getting caught up in money laundering. Like most shows about illegal activity, Ozark is full of drama and action. However, there have also been some moments in the show that have been very intense. Some would even argue that these moments have been a little bit too much. At the same time, however, many of these scenes have become the most memorable parts of the show. Keep reading to see five moments from Ozark that went too far.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Ozark Recap: Rising Waters

The second episode of every season of Ozark is typically a transitional one. The creators have always been smart about hooking viewers with the premiere and then segueing into the meat of the season, and that feels like the case here. It’s another solid television episode with some powerful character beats by Julia Garner, but it ultimately won’t be anyone’s favorite chapter by the end of the run.
TV SERIES
Elle

Ozark Is Finally Drawing To a Close. So What Comes Next?

Ozark: Season 4 - Part 1 Trailer (Netflix) Major spoilers for Ozark season 4 below. We always knew it could be Ruth Langmore who’d blow apart the Byrdes’ money-laundering operation in Netflix’s twisty crime-thriller Ozark. But as the final episode of season 4 part 1 reveals, Julia Garner’s Ruth—at times a friend to the Byrdes, at times a foe—has finally reached her point of no return. The finale is on the horizon, and we can expect plenty of scorched earth in its wake.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Ozark Recap: Thin Blood

The penultimate episode of this half-season of Ozark tracks dual family betrayals — that of Omar and his nephew, Javi, and that of Wendy and her son, Jonah. One could even toss the death of Frank Cosgrove on this pile in that it doesn’t happen if his son doesn’t work a deal behind his back with Darlene. Again, this season’s theme has been how family and business don’t mix. And those who forget that may not even live to regret it.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 4 Recap: Reckless

Wendy Byrde is becoming a loose cannon in Ozark Season 4 Episode 4. Not that she’d acknowledge it if you asked, of course. Like just about everyone in the Byrde family, she’d be the first to tell you that everything’s under control, provided we all stick together As A Family. This, of course, became markedly harder to do after she made the Sophie’s choice of sacrificing her brother to protect her husband and children. (And herself.) Her son Jonah hates her, and has joined what amounts to a rival drug organization with Ruth Langmore and Darlene Snell. Her husband, meanwhile, watches dumbfounded as she repeatedly says, falsely, that her brother Ben had addiction issues—which is why, she says, he is missing today, and which is also why, she says, the Byrde Family Foundation has gone into business with Shaw Medical Solutions to open opioid rehab centers.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Billions Season 6 Premiere Recap: Cannon Fodder — Grade It!

Mike Prince had the awkward energy of an overly eager stepfather in the Season 6 premiere of Showtime’s Billions. But no amount of pained smiles or empty banter could win over Axe Capital’s finest, and in that way, we the viewers were like Wendy, Wags, Ben Kim and Bonnie, who looked at Corey Stoll’s Prince and longed for Bobby. Sure, there were sparks of promise. Every exchange Prince and Scooter shared with Wags, for instance, produced a number of fun verbal volleys, especially when Wags refused to take a slashed-in-half buyout. Without Damian Lewis’ Axe around to ruffle Prince’s professional feathers,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: The Most Shocking Deaths of Season 1 So Far

As 1883 rages on, the prequel is already rivaling Yellowstone for shocking twists, tackling multiple main character deaths within the first 5 episodes. Right from the start, 1883 embraces the ruthless, harrowing reality of the Westward Expansion. If famine or disease didn’t take half the loved ones in your life, then bandits, rivers, and hopelessness surely would. Such is the case for Taylor Sheridan’s masterful Yellowstone prequel so far. And while Sheridan’s portfolio had fans expecting wild storytelling, audiences could never have been prepared for the toll 1883‘s first season would take.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Louie Anderson death: Baskets star and ex-Family Feud presenter dies aged 68

Actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died, aged 68.The Baskets and Family Feud star was admitted to hospital earlier this week to treat his diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Best known for his role in Baskets alongside Zach Galifianakis, Anderson won an Emmy for his performance in 2016.Anderson had been a staple in film and TV since the 1980s, appearing in hit comedies such as Coming to America alongside Eddie Murphy. He reprised his role as Maurice in last year’s much-anticipated sequel Coming 2 America.Anderson also had a small role John Hughes’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and appeared alongside Kevin...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

