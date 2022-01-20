ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea Says U.S. Hostility Has Reached 'Danger Line,' Can No Longer Be Ignored

By Heather Bair
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Some experts speculate that after the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, North Korea could significantly raise the stakes in weapons...

smart bob
3d ago

Trump called him Rocket man and after a while he became very quiet. He was very afraid of Trump. No one IN THE WORLD RESPECTS OR ARE AFRAID OF BIDEN

Carolyn Post
3d ago

Biden is ignoring the rocket man because he’s already sold America to China 🇨🇳. And anything left he gave to Putin in Russia 🇷🇺. And America will be the one to pay the most severe the American people welcome to communism

Sandra Scarbrough
3d ago

Ok Biden, time for a trip to North Korea to pacify Rocket Man! Oh wait a minute, only President Trump knew how to do that!

UPI News

China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council failed to impose a new round of U.S.-led sanctions on North Korean individuals over the regime's latest ballistic missile launches, with Russia and China reportedly blocking the measure in an emergency closed-door meeting. The meeting was held Thursday at the request...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold their first formal talks on Friday as the two leaders face fresh concerns about North Korea s nuclear program and China's growing military assertiveness.The virtual meeting comes after North Korea earlier this week suggested it might resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been paused for more than three years. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Thursday presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” military capabilities to counter what were described as the Americans’ “hostile moves,”...
WORLD
UPI News

North Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after new U.S. sanctions

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea spoke out Friday against new sanctions imposed by the United States in the wake of a pair of missile tests, calling the moves a "provocation" and warning of a "stronger and certain reaction" if Washington keeps its "confrontational stance." In a statement by...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

SEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals. While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.
WORLD
Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump
wbrc.com

North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Biden Can No Longer Ignore Growing Iran-China Ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit China on Friday to deepen the “comprehensive strategic partnership” the two countries signed last year. Growing Sino-Iranian security cooperation represents a serious threat to core U.S., Israeli, and Gulf Arab security interests. To address them, the Biden administration needs to take several urgent steps now.
FOREIGN POLICY
WABE

South Korea says North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired at least one possible ballistic missile in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s...
WORLD
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss rising tensions between Russia and the U.S. and the North Korean missile launch that coincided with a ground stop for flights on the West Coast. “It's not always clear just exactly what direction that missile is going to take and it's for that reason that the kind of precautions that the FAA took are understandable,” says Panetta.Jan. 11, 2022.
MILITARY
South Korea
Beijing, CN
Washington Post

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea, neighbors say

SEOUL — North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into waters off its east coast Tuesday, Japanese and South Korean officials said. The suspected launch marks Pyongyang’s second weapons test in less than a week and came as the United Nations Security Council met behind closed doors to discuss what U.S. diplomats said was a growing threat.
WORLD
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD
