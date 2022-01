Can The Titans (-3.5) Take Down Joe Burrow And The Bengals?. Memphis’ loss to SMU on the hardwood Thursday night may have just been the straw that broke the camel’s back. After the contest in West Tennessee, which ended in a 70-62 win for SMU, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway went on an expletive-filled rant during his post-game press conference.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO