Cardinals' playoff game offensive snap counts and observations

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are out of the playoffs after their 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In the game, the offense was on the field for 56 snaps.

Below, we go over the individual players in each position group for how many snaps they played and any observations we can make from the numbers.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 54; Colt McCoy, 2

McCoy got the final two snaps of the game after the Cardinals got the ball back with just more than a minute left in the game and down 23 points.

Running back

Chase Edmonds, 29; Eno Benjamin, 15; James Conner, 14

Conner was clearly less than 100% and once things got out of hand, they held him out. There were two plays when two backs were on the field. Benjamin got some work.

Wide receiver

Christian Kirk, 49; A.J. Green, 43; Antoine Wesley, 37; Rondale Moore, 21

They did not use Greg Dortch at all in the game and Andy Isabella was inactive.

They had three receivers on the field most of the time.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 53; Darrell Daniels, 15; Demetrius Harris, 4

Ertz played more than any other skill player on the team. Daniels had two catches and three targets in his 15 snaps. He was targeted only one fewer time than Ertz.

Offensive line

Justin Pugh, 56; Rodney Hudson, 56; Max Garcia, 56; Kelvin Beachum, 56; D.J. Humphries, 55; Josh Jones, 1

Humphries came out for one play when he was injured. Jones played right tackle for that one snap and Beachum moved to left tackle for a snap.

