Tarrant County's top election official reported that many of the initial applications for mail-in ballots are being rejected for simple reasons. The rejections are tied to the new identification requirements approved in 2020 by the Texas Legislature for mail-in ballots. Voters must list on their application a valid driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number so the number can be matched to their voter registration record.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO