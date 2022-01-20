ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NCAA Updates Trans Athlete Policy After Lia Thomas Swept Up Women’s Swimming Titles

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHyLw_0dr3HPJx00

Laurel Duggan

The NCAA changed its policy on transgender athlete participation Wednesday as concern mounted over swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, identifying as a woman and dominating the sport.

Transgender athletes will need to show testosterone levels within their sport’s approved range four weeks before championship selections, according to the new rules.

They will need to document their testosterone levels at the beginning of the season as well as four weeks before championship selections in the coming academic year.

The new policy “preserves opportunity for transgender student-athletes while balancing fairness, inclusion and safety for all who compete,” according to an NCAA press release.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) also allows each sport’s governing body to determine transgender participation policy, but it recommends that sports organizations allow biologically male, transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports without lowering their testosterone levels.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors urged the divisions to be flexible with eligibility for athletes who suddenly become ineligible under the new policy.

“We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and the fostering of fairness across college sports,” said John DeGioia, chair of the NCAA board and Georgetown president. “It is important that NCAA member schools, conferences and college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy.”

Lia Thomas, who competed on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s swim team for three years before identifying as transgender and dominating women’s swimming at the national level, sparked renewed debate about transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Parents of swimmers, former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Caitlyn Jenner have all voiced their concern about the threat transgender athletes pose to fairness in women’s sports.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Oklahoma Democrat Thinks He Owns Conservatives With Bill Requiring Fathers To Pay For Pregnant Women’s Medical Bills

Left-wing Oklahoma state Rep. Forrest Bennett came up with what he thought was a clever way to shame conservatives for their attempts to restrict abortion. “If Oklahoma is going to restrict a woman’s right to choose, we sure better make sure the man involved can’t just walk away from his responsibility,” he tweeted on Friday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Most Unbelievable Moments From Lightning History

TAMPA, FL. – The Lightning is in the midst of a good season, currently topping the Eastern Division. With back-to-back Stanley Cup already in the bag, fans will be hoping the form continues and delivers an unprecedented triple crown in 2022. No team has won three in a row this century, with the Islanders the last to manage it back at the start of the eighties.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Georgetown, FL
Tampa, FL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
The Free Press - TFP

‘Free Speech Advocates’ Panic Over Parents Push For More Curriculum Transparency

Teachers, unions, and “free speech advocates” argue that more school curriculum transparency would be equivalent to “educational gag orders,” experts told NBC News. State lawmakers in at least 12 states across the U.S. have introduced legislation to promote more school transparency by requiring teachers to post educational materials online, NBC News reported.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Trans Women#College Football#Racism#Ncaa Updates#Board Of Governors
The Free Press - TFP

Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Florida’s Educational Leadership In “Florida School Choice Week” Proclamation

Gov. DeSantis has issued an official proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 Florida School Choice Week. The proclamation from Gov. DeSantis comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide, including the expansion of Florida’s voucher, tax-credit scholarship, and education savings account policies. The proclamation highlights...
The Free Press - TFP

New York Times Refers To Women As ‘Menstruators’ For The First Time

The New York Times referred to women as “menstruators” for the first time in a Thursday article on changing attitudes towards feminine hygiene products. “New menstruators,” the article said in reference to young girls who have recently started their periods, “often turn to a parent for products and advice — now parents can hand over more than a disposable pad or tampon.”
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Free Press - TFP

CDC: Natural Immunity Offered Stronger Protection Against COVID Than Vaccines During Delta Wave

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided new research showing that, during the recent Delta wave, individuals who had previously contracted COVID-19 had more protection against the virus than those who had been vaccinated. “Before the Delta variant, Covid-19 vaccination resulted in better protection against...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Free Press - TFP

Denver Elementary School To Hold BLM Event Teaching Kindergarteners, First Graders To Disrupt The ‘Nuclear Family’

A school district in Denver, Colorado, plans to host a Black Lives Matter “Week of Action,” according to a report from Parents Defending Education. Centennial Elementary School (CES) in Denver Public Schools (DPS) announced its plans to participate in the “Black Lives Matter (BLM) at School Week of Action” from Jan. 31 – Feb. 4, according to a report from Parents Defending Education (PDE). The school said it will instruct kindergarteners and first graders to be “transgender affirming” by “recognizing trans-antagonistic violence” and “queer affirming” so “heteronormative thinking no longer exists.”
DENVER, CO
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
99K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy