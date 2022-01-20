How Being the Good Kids in the Sandbox Keeps Your Business Successful

One of the biggest issues that large and complex businesses are experiencing as they try to promulgate companywide post-Covid policies is that the lives, behaviors, expectations, and working conditions of all of their employees aren't remotely the same. Folks in the factory aren't focused on bringing Fido to work because they've got much bigger fish to fry. White-collar workers want four-day, flexible workweeks, long weekends, and raises for no good reason. Anyone under 35 (especially in tech) wants it all as well as a special engraved invitation to return. One-size solutions never did fit everyone, and today, with increasingly dispersed and diverse workforces, the challenges are more complicated than ever. This is a growing problem that's not going to get any easier or go away anytime soon.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO