Premier League

Jamie Paterson: Swansea City forward's situation 'not personal' - Russell Martin

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwansea City head coach Russell Martin says forward Jamie Paterson "is hurting" over...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from his Swansea City loan spell and will assess a new move after the youngster struggled for game time under Swans boss Russell Martin, while the Reds still expect to sell £15m-rated Nat Phillips

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has been recalled from a loan at Swansea City and will assess a new move next week. Williams, 20, emerged from the Reds' academy to make 19 senior appearances last term and was hoping to play regular first-team football after joining Swansea until the end of the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash

One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said. The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday. It has...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Josh Sargent double lifts Norwich as lights go out on Watford and Claudio Ranieri

As the floodlights flickered and dimmed at Vicarage Road, the light also appeared to run out on Claudio Ranieri’s Watford tenure. Norwich’s win in this crucial relegation six-pointer, delivered by Josh Sargent’s sublime backheel flick and towering header, lifted the Canaries out of the Premier League’s bottom three and dropped Watford into deeper trouble.Sargent’s first Premier League goal on 51 minutes was a brilliant moment of quality that had been desperately lacking until he turned Teemu Pukki’s cross off the underside of the bar. Moments later, play at Vicarage Road was halted for around nine minutes due to a partial...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Swansea City: Fans' return to stadium 'like Christmas'

Football fans said it was "like Christmas" as they flooded back into stadiums on Saturday to support their team as Covid restrictions were lifted. Six weeks since Swansea City fans were last allowed into the Swansea.com ground, they were rewarded with a 1-0 win over Preston. The Supporters Trust said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich out of relegation zone as Josh Sargent double earns win over Watford

Josh Sargent struck twice to lift Norwich out of the relegation zone in a 3-0 win over 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road which piled more pressure on Claudio Ranieri.The 21-year-old had not found the net in the English top flight since his summer move from Werder Bremen until his improvised flick broke the deadlock in the 51st minute.Sargent then headed home from a well-weighted Milot Rashica cross for his and Norwich’s second of the game, as the win saw the club climb out of the bottom three.Emmanuel Dennis was shown a second yellow card soon after for a high...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson ‘buys Everton fans a pint’ before taking charge of Aston Villa match

Duncan Ferguson made sure the first round was on him as he treated Everton fans to a free pint before taking charge of the team’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Saturday, according to reports. The former Everton striker has replaced Rafael Benitez in the Everton dugout after the former Liverpool boss was sacked after just six months, with the club on a miserable run of form and 16th in the Premier League table. Ferguson has been appointed caretaker manager “for the club’s upcoming games” and has urged his players to fight for the Goodison Park crowd. And before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sean Dyche hopes Covid issues are ‘parked’ as Burnley finally return to action

Sean Dyche is hopeful Burnley’s Covid-19 problems are behind them as he looks forward to Sunday’s match away to Arsenal going ahead.Burnley had to request the postponement of their last two fixtures due to a shortage of players – only 10 were in training on Monday before Tuesday’s match against Watford was called off – but with several returning to Padiham in the past 48 hours Dyche is optimistic the worst is over.“We have a few (cases) but we are looking at bit healthier,” Dyche said. “Looking at the group, we’ve got 16 out there today so at least we’re...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe hails ‘heroic effort’ as Newcastle grab lifeline with win at Leeds

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described his side’s 1-0 win at Leeds as a “heroic effort” after it lifted them closer to Premier League safety.Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th-minute free-kick stunned the home crowd at a sold-out Elland Road and secured Newcastle just their second win of the season.Howe’s players ran themselves into the ground to keep rejuvenated Leeds at bay and climbed to within a point of fourth-bottom Norwich with a game in hand.Howe said: “To a man, everybody really contributed to that win today. There was incredible intensity in the game and there always is when you play Leeds.“We had to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson has no problem with Everton fans’ protest after defeat to Villa

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson empathised with fans who protested after their 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa after admitting he was “on the floor” after the result.A 10th defeat in 14 league matches – courtesy of Emiliano Buendia’s header in first-half added time – means their 19 points from their first 20 games is their lowest total at this stage since 1997-98.The goal celebrations saw Villa players Matty Cash and recently-departed Everton defender Lucas Digne struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd, with the Toffees announcing after the game that one person has been arrested for throwing a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

