Jamie Paterson: Swansea City forward's situation 'not personal' - Russell Martin

Sean Dyche is hopeful Burnley’s Covid-19 problems are behind them as he looks forward to Sunday’s match away to Arsenal going ahead.Burnley had to request the postponement of their last two fixtures due to a shortage of players – only 10 were in training on Monday before Tuesday’s match against Watford was called off – but with several returning to Padiham in the past 48 hours Dyche is optimistic the worst is over.“We have a few (cases) but we are looking at bit healthier,” Dyche said. “Looking at the group, we’ve got 16 out there today so at least we’re...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO