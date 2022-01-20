ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin breaks and runs. Is the break signaling a bottom is in place?

By Greg Michalowski
forexlive.com
 4 days ago

The price of bitcoin has been trading below its 200 hour moving average since breaking on January 17. The low prices since the break bottomed on January 18 and January 19 near swing lows going back to January 9 and January 11. Yesterday, the high price however stalled against...

www.forexlive.com

forexlive.com

AUDUSD reaches to a downside swing area and traders stick until the water

The AUDUSD has moved sharply lower to start the trading week as "risk off" flows dominates. The low price has reached to 0.7090. That low entered in two a swing area between 0.7081 and 0.70926 (see blue numbered circles). Traders stuck a tone the water and have since pushed the price back above the 0.7100 level 0.71183.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH breaks previous low at $2,300, bottom not yet found?

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today. ETH/USD peaked below $2,550 yesterday. Previous support at $2,300 broken. Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as another break lower followed after resistance was found at $2,550 yesterday. Likely ETH/USD will look to test more downside before reversal. The market has returned to red...
MARKETS
forexlive.com

EURUSD falls below the 1.1300 level. Pair stays below 100 hour MA.

The EURUSD has moved back below the 1.3000 level. The pair last moved below that level last back on January 10th, reaching a low of 1.1283 to 1.1285. That low stalled near other lows from January 6th and started a run to the upside. The run to the upside saw the pair break above the 1.13857 level. That took the price outside of a up and down trading range that went back to November, and ignited a run to the 1.14820 cycle level high reached on January 14.
CURRENCIES
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto Crash 2022: Where Is The Bottom For Bitcoin?

Bitcoin crash – the crypto winter has arrived. The article I wrote for Seeking Alpha on January, 7th with the catchy title: Brace for Crypto Winter clearly made some people sad and it seems they felt I was a clown crypto whale awaiting cheap Bitcoin (BTC-USD) so I could hoover it up at the bottom. I have been blamed for crashing Bitcoin before (if you can believe it). However, I am no BTC orca just a red-nosed crypto porpoise.
MARKETS
forexlive.com

EURUSD rebounds back toward 100 hour moving average

The EURUSD has rebounded in the North American session. The low price on the hourly chart did find some support buyers ahead of the swing lows from January 6 and January 10 between 1.1283 and 1.1285. The low price reached 1.12897. I was also near a downward sloping trendline connecting lows from last week.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Bitcoin stays in troubled waters after break below $40,000

The chart pretty says it all. The downside pressure is persisting for Bitcoin (and that means almost all other cryptocurrencies), with the break below $40,000 last week the most notable thing at the moment. That is leaving plenty of room for price to head down to retest the May to...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: This is the Level to Watch If BTC Breaks Below $35K

The past hours saw a massive sell-off, causing an unexpected and enormous plunge to sub-$40K in the price of Bitcoin. The onchain data is showing an absolute capitulation phase in the market, which was intensified by long-term holders just before the crashing to $35K. Long Term Analysis: The Daily Chart.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Are Jumping Into Several Altcoins As Bitcoin Fights To Break Above $40,000

New data reveals that the world’s biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record are gobbling up stablecoins and other altcoins as Bitcoin (BTC) struggles below $40,000. According to whale-monitoring bot WhaleStats, the top 1,000 non-exchange Ethereum wallets snapped hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stablecoins USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD) as well as and ETH itself in the last seven days.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Commodities: Oil rally pauses, Gold lower, Bitcoin breaks $40k

Energy traders were not surprised to see the oil price rally slow down. WTI crude fell after a surprise build with US stockpiles and following a bloodbath on Wall Street that sent risky assets into freefall. Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer. The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea.
INDUSTRY
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Breaks $37,000, Why Downtrend To $29,000 Is Likely

Bitcoin has now broken down past $38,000 for the first time in over four months. This is a crucial point for the digital asset given that it has successfully maintained its position above this level throughout all of the crashes and dips of the previous month. While most would like to think that this is only a temporary setback that will soon be resolved, analyst Nicholas Merten has warned investors to brace for even more volatility.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin is bearish, but close to breaking above a bullish formation 1/19/22

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and rallied $40,555. The trade above $41,590-605 projected this upward $4,200 minimum, $11,500 (+) maximum. We have attained $27,7350. These are ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC breaks previous low, support found at $41,500?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today. BTC/USD set strong lower low today. Support current found at $41,500. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect a reversal to follow after a strong drop over the last few days. Likely BTC/USD will retrace and look to set another low high later this week as the overall trend has changed back to being bearish.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Consolidates, Why Break above $43.5K Is The Key

Bitcoin started a downside correction from $44,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $42,800 and the bulls might aim a fresh increase above $43,500. Bitcoin is trading in a positive zone above $42,500 and $42,800. The price is trading below $43,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Outlook: Break above Thick Daily Cloud and Weekly Bullish Engulfing Signal Further Advance

Aussie holds firmly in green for the third straight day, lifted by weaker US dollar, after more cautious than expected tone from Fed chief Powell disappointed investors. Bulls probe above 0.73 level following Wednesday’s 1.04% acceleration, boosted by bullish signal, generated on close above the top of thick daily cloud (0.7274, also 50% retracement of 0.7555/ 0.6993 descend).
MARKETS
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Rebounds, Popular Crypto Analyst Says This Altcoin Is Breaking Out

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rebounded on Tuesday evening along with other cryptocurrencies after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the era of low interest rates is likely to stay, a popular cryptocurrency analyst shared his thoughts on three different cryptocurrencies. What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Justin...
MARKETS

