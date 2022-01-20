ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Patrisse Cullors’s Abolitionist’s Handbook Puts Change in Its Readers’ Hands

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrisse Cullors photographed by Danielle Degrasse-Alston for W magazine's 2020 Originals Portfolio. Makeup by Latoya De’Shaun. In 2019, the activist, artist, and author Patrisse Cullors wrote an article for the Harvard Law Review that fused abolitionist history and theory with her own abolition practice. As a cofounder of the Black Lives...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 48

Morris Baker
11h ago

Another “ playing the victim” article. Seeing how blacks are taught this from birth and past on to generation to generation I guess it is hard for blacks to accept any responsibility

Reply(1)
22
Independent life
9h ago

Yes, buy her book! She is practically destitute now that she can't rely on BLM donations to buy any more multi million dollar properties!

Reply
14
ryry
1d ago

I really want to know what is holding stef curry , Lebron James, Whoopi Goldberg and barrack Obama back. Please tell me.

Reply(10)
18
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Patrisse Cullors, No Longer a Leader of BLM, Charts a New Course

There are few people in Los Angeles who straddle the worlds of political activism, Hollywood and art the way Patrisse Cullors does. A co-founder of Black Lives Matter — the movement that arose following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in 2013, after he killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin a year earlier — she went on to write a best-selling 2018 memoir, When They Call You a Terrorist, in 2018. “That was the height of when Black  Lives Matter was being called a terrorist organization,” she says. Cullors also became a writer on the Freeform show Good Trouble that led to an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrisse Cullors
Person
Angela Davis
Person
Alicia Garza
Person
Opal Tometi
Washington Examiner

White privilege is real, but not in the way the Left thinks

“White privilege” is an idea that has only recently risen to national prominence. It amounts to a nasty accusation: Whites have undeserved advantages that they have stolen from people of color. But history says something quite different: The most important factor in relative white prosperity is the fact that some profound changes in human life that gave us modernity began with them.
SOCIETY
WRDW-TV

MLK’s daughter slams ‘false narratives’ under race theory

ATLANTA (AP) — Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter is pushing for federal voting rights legislation and has slammed “false narratives under the banner of critical race theory.”. The Rev. Bernice King said Monday that there is a urgent need for voting legislation, and that it is crucial...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
Salon

Imagine another America: One where Black or brown people had attacked the Capitol

As you have been repeatedly reminded in recent days, one year ago, thousands of Donald Trump's followers launched a lethal attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger coup attempt whose obvious goal was to overturn America's multiracial democracy and install their Great Leader as de facto dictator. Several people would died during the Capitol assault. More than 150 police officers and other law enforcement agents were injured.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abolitionists#Black People#W#The Harvard Law Review#Indi
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
mediaite.com

MSNBC Erroneously Identifies White Supremacist and Anti-Semite as a Member of Turning Point USA

MSNBC on Tuesday erroneously identified white nationalist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes as a member of pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA. During a report on Stephanie Ruhle Reports by NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny about extremism in local communities since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a clip of Fuentes aired with a chyron that identified Fuentes as being with TPUSA.
POLITICS
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
Vice

COVID-19 Is Bringing Back One of the Oldest and Strangest Fake Cures

In late December, right-wing personality and relentless headline-chaser Candace Owens generated a minor wave of news when she exuberantly declared her love for colloidal silver, a very old faux-medical treatment making a strange—but unsurprising—comeback in the pandemic age. In a post highlighted by liberal activist and tech entrepreneur William LeGate and then reported on by the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, Owens said she takes “a teaspoon a day” of colloidal silver, which is more than enough to cause the product’s best-known side effect: argyria, which can turn one’s skin a permanent shade of blue-grey. Besides Owens, a host of personalities including Alex Jones and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker have promoted colloidal silver as a “treatment” for COVID-19, which it is absolutely not. FDA warning letters from the past two years also show that a host of companies, large and small, are also attempting to rebrand colloidal silver as a COVID cure-all. In all, it’s a useful demonstration of the ways in which COVID has allowed a variety of old snake oil cures to make a roaring comeback, frequently carried along by misinformation purveyors like Owens who may not have a clear idea of the long and addled history of what they’re promoting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Claims White People Face COVID-19 Treatment Discrimination

Tucker Carlson dedicated the opening segment of his Monday evening show to a spectacular misrepresentation of government guidelines concerning COVID-19 therapeutics, attempting to convince his audience that white people are facing discrimination. The eight-minute segment contained a number of whoppers, among them that “nobody seemed to care” about white people...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy