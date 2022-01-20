Taylor Swift is Record Store Day 2022’s global ambassador

If there is one fact most people know about Taylor Swift, it’s that she is a songwriter. Her career beginnings were prided on her ability to write heartfelt lyrics at the age of 16 for her self-titled debut album. Regardless of whether you like her music or not, it’s an indisputable fact that she is a songwriter — well, indisputable to everyone except Blur’s lead singer, Damon Albarn. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn claimed Swift “doesn’t write her own songs.” When the interviewer corrected him, saying Swift does write her own music as well as co-write some of her songs, Albarn stated that co-writing “doesn’t count.” “Co-writing is very different to writing,” Albarn continued. “I’m not hating on anybody — I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

