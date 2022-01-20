ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift is Record Store Day 2022’s global ambassador

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift will be the first Record Store Day global ambassador. Previous United States ambassadors include Fred Armisen, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Run the Jewels, and St. Vincent, but Swift is the first to receive the international honor. Swift...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Congratulates Taylor Swift For Breaking Her Chart Record: 'The Baton Is Meant To Be Passed'

Shania Twain is celebrating with Taylor Swift, congratulating Swift for her new chart-breaking title. Twain went on social media to honor Swift after she broke the singer's record as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts. Twain previously held that title with 97 weeks at the top of the list.
CELEBRITIES
depauliaonline.com

What’s next for Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift, winner of 11 Grammys, holder of eight number one songs, and one of the best-selling female music artists of the decade, is the queen of pop, but is also the queen of surprises. Swift released her 8th studio album, “Folklore,” with only 24 hours’ notice to fans in the middle of the pandemic. But that’s not the only surprise Swift has had up her sleeve recently. Swift is in the process of releasing new versions of her first six albums and is a closely held secret as to which she is going to release next.
MUSIC
CMT

Shania Twain Proudly Cedes “Billboard” Record to Taylor Swift

When Shania Twain said, “Let’s go girls!” – she meant it. Recently, Twain praised Taylor Swift on social media when Swift broke her record for being the female artist who spent the most weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Albums Chart. Twain held the No. 1 position with 97 weeks until Swift notched 99 weeks at No. 1.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Adele
Person
Fred Armisen
jupiterwarcry.com

The message behind Taylor Swift’s re-released album is not ‘lost in translation’

Since Taylor Swift announced she was going to release “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a re-release of her 2012 classic, anticipation has run high and she did not disappoint. Somehow the new album and its songs, including the 10-minute original version of “All Too Well,” turned out to be even better than expected, taking an already phenomenal album and transforming it into an even greater masterpiece full of anger and heartbreak. Not only were fans able to relate to Swift’s hurt and anger on a deeper level than the artist has ever been able to achieve before, but they were able to experience a “Red” that is bigger, better, and casually crueler.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Shania Twain Responds to Taylor Swift Beating Her Country Chart Record: “Proud of You”

Shania Twain is far from a sore “loser,” and even cheered on Taylor Swift for beating her long-running record on the country music chart. Swift recently broke Twain’s record as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Twain recently held the spot at 97 weeks, before Swift hit 99 weeks at No. 1 following the recent re-releases of her albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).
MUSIC
The Independent

Bad Blood: Damon Albarn’s condescending Taylor Swift comments are old-fashioned indie tribalism

Given the current vogue for Nineties nostalgia, it was perhaps inevitable that 2022 would deliver a news story about a Britpop star involved in some needless musical beef. Step forward Damon Albarn, frontman of Blur and Gorillaz, who has whipped the internet into a frenzy by baselessly accusing noted songwriter Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs. I know it’s been a while, but isn’t Albarn supposed to realise when he’s sounding like a charmless man?Swift, understandably, quickly took to Twitter to point out that she very much does write her own songs. “Your hot take is completely false...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Store Day#Ambassadors#Christmas
101 WIXX

Is Taylor Swift releasing a super-secret album she recorded in 2016?

Taylor Swift‘s fans are back with the wild theories and believe she’s about to release a secret album. According to Buzzfeed, it’s believed Taylor recorded an album in 2016 called Karma, but her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian derailed its release. Taylor emerged a year later with 2017’s Reputation. Fans believe the timing between Tay’s last album, 1989, and Reputation did not mesh with the meticulous release schedule she had going — releasing albums every two years.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The National’s Aaron Dessner defends Taylor Swift’s ‘brilliant songwriting’ after Damon Albarn remarks

The National frontman Aaron Dessner has defended Taylor Swift’s “brilliant songwriting” amid the singer’s feud with Gorrilaz star Damon Albarn.After Albarn claimed Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” in a recent interview with LA Times, Dessner criticised the English musician’s “completely clueless” comments about the “All Too Well” singer. On Tuesday (25 January), Dessner tweeted: “Not sure why you, Damon Albarn, would try to discredit Taylor’s brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her... your statements couldn’t be further from the truth... you’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.” In...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Taylor Swift’s Songwriting Skills Are a Blur to Damon Albarn

If there is one fact most people know about Taylor Swift, it’s that she is a songwriter. Her career beginnings were prided on her ability to write heartfelt lyrics at the age of 16 for her self-titled debut album. Regardless of whether you like her music or not, it’s an indisputable fact that she is a songwriter — well, indisputable to everyone except Blur’s lead singer, Damon Albarn. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn claimed Swift “doesn’t write her own songs.” When the interviewer corrected him, saying Swift does write her own music as well as co-write some of her songs, Albarn stated that co-writing “doesn’t count.” “Co-writing is very different to writing,” Albarn continued. “I’m not hating on anybody — I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
The Independent

Taylor Swift fans call out Damon Albarn over ‘embarrassing’ apology: ‘It’s not clickbait if you said it’

Fans are calling out Damon Albarn over his “weak” apology to Taylor Swift, blaming a journalist for his remarks.Swift hit back at the Blur and Gorillaz star on Monday (24 January) after he claimed that she doesn’t write her own songs. The “All Too Well” singer called Albarn’s words “completely false and SO damaging”. Swift added: “You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”Following backlash to his comments, Albarn responded to Swift “apologising unreservedly and unconditionally”.“I totally agree with you,” wrote Albarn on Twitter. “I had a conversation...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Slams Damon Albarn Over Claim She Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs, Albarn Apologizes

Taylor Swift issued a response on Twitter to Damon Albarn, the “Blur” frontman and “Gorillaz” co-creator who claimed in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times that Swift does not write her own music. Swift, who is officially credited with writing or co-writing all of her music, called Albarn’s accusation “completely false and so damaging.” “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift posted on Twitter. “I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Sorry, Damon Albarn, but your comments about Taylor Swift sound a lot like sexism to me

In the 1990s, you fell into two main music camps: Blur vs Oasis. I found the Gallaghers too boorish, too much on the mod side of indie. I felt an affinity with Blur frontman Damon Albarn – he’s from my neck of the woods (we both grew up near “Hollow Ponds”, title of the third single on his 2014 solo album Everyday Robots); and Blur always seemed cooler, grittier. Plus, Albarn was hot.But now? The gladiatorial combat of Blur vs Oasis has given way to the far more unlikely Damon Albarn vs Taylor Swift – this time, though, there’s one...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bob Dylan Sells Recorded-Music Catalog to Sony Music

Sony Music Entertainment today announced it has fully acquired Bob Dylan’s entire back catalog of recorded music, as well as the rights to multiple future new releases, in a major expansion of SME’s six-decade relationship with the artist. Sources tell Variety that the deal was worth between $150 million and $200 million, although the number was not confirmed; reps for Sony and Dylan declined comment. This agreement, concluded in July 2021, comprises the entirety of Bob Dylan’s recorded body of work since 1962, beginning with the artist’s self-titled debut album and continuing through 2020’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” Late in 2020 Dylan sold...
ENTERTAINMENT
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy