Florida State

Ron DeSantis just gave his first 2024 speech

Killeen Daily Herald
 3 days ago

The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination may have already started last...

kdhnews.com

floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis cashes in on Dr. Fauci ‘flip flops’

'Exclusive Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops, only available on the Team DeSantis storefront.'. The re-election campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to traffic topical merchandise, with its latest offering being a pair of flip flops to “commemorate” the work of Dr. Anthony Fauci. The campaign sent out...
Florida State
Florida Government
iheart.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis is Not a Nazi

In the grand scheme of failed politicians, you get all kinds. Jimmy Carter was a generally nice man in way over his head as president. The same goes for our current president, Joe Biden. Then there’s Nikki Fried. It’s not my intent to put you on the spot, but can...
uticaphoenix.net

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he should have spoken out

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he didn’t consider lockdowns a possibility when COVID-19 first emerged. In a December interview, DeSantis declined to answer whether he’s received a COVID-19 booster....
Ron Desantis
Chris Cillizza
Donald Trump
ABC Action News

Nikki Fried compares Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler: 'In a lot of ways'

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried compared Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler during a recent interview. Fried, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2022, made the remarks during Friday's edition of The Florida Roundup podcast. Co-host Melissa Ross, a reporter for Jacksonville public radio station WJCT, asked Fried...
The Gainesville Sun

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida is drifting toward authoritarianism

Drawing upon a famous phrase, those who hold dominant power tend to exercise it dominantly. Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, with the steadfast loyalty of a GOP-dominated legislature, governs like an authoritarian. His blustering, bullying style seeks confrontation, where none exists, and favors edicts, where none are needed. Whether he’s promoting an unproven treatment for COVID-19, bad-mouthing masks and mandates, or dictating what should be taught in public schools, Ron knows best.
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Volusia, Flagler legislators react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' speech: 'Inspiring,' 'important'

For all the resplendent rhetorical flourishes in Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest State of the State speech before asking voters to be re-elected, there weren't many surprises. The governor proclaimed Florida as the "freest state in these United States," and from there, he laid out an agenda very much like the policies he's pushed throughout his term — much of it falling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WMBB

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new judge to Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new judge to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court on Tuesday. Gov. DeSantis appointed Devin Collier as the new judge. Collier, a Panama City native, graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida, and his law degree from Florida A&M University. The Office of […]
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis Reinforces Florida's Ban On CRT

Tallahassee, FL - Florida has easily been one of the most proactive in shooting down Critical Race theory education almost one year ago. Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) kicked off his State of the State Address further reinforced the state's ban on CRT in the classrooms. Along with banning Critical Race...
