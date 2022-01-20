Ron DeSantis just gave his first 2024 speech

For all the resplendent rhetorical flourishes in Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest State of the State speech before asking voters to be re-elected, there weren't many surprises. The governor proclaimed Florida as the "freest state in these United States," and from there, he laid out an agenda very much like the policies he's pushed throughout his term — much of it falling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO