Florida State

Cillizza: Ron DeSantis just positioned himself for a White House run

Kokomo Perspective
 3 days ago

The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination may have already started last...

kokomoperspective.com

Slate

Ron DeSantis

Which Republican will challenge the Democratic fantasy ticket of Dick and Liz Cheney for the presidency in 2024? If the answer is Donald Trump, as we have been led to believe, many Republicans will stand aside. But there is one potential rival who has refused to say he’d stand aside if Trump were to run again: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump has taken notice of this and is reportedly upset at DeSantis for not saying “the magic words” that he won’t challenge him. In the last couple of weeks, this budding rivalry has spilled ever-so-slightly into plain view, as Trump criticized certain “gutless” politicians who refuse to say whether they’ve gotten a COVID booster shot. (DeSantis has refused to say.) DeSantis, meanwhile, said in a podcast interview that he regretted not pushing back harder against the feds’—i.e., the Trump’s administration’s—early pandemic restrictions. Trump has called discussion of the rift “fake news.” But one thing about Trump is that he often lies. More likely, he is already sorting through DeSantis’ family tree for relatives he can accuse, a couple of years from now, of involvement in the JFK assassination.
Florida State
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis cashes in on Dr. Fauci ‘flip flops’

'Exclusive Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops, only available on the Team DeSantis storefront.'. The re-election campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to traffic topical merchandise, with its latest offering being a pair of flip flops to “commemorate” the work of Dr. Anthony Fauci. The campaign sent out...
floridianpress.com

Crist Dubs Himself as the 'Strongest Candidate' Against DeSantis

Florida Democrats are rallying support for Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) as their political party and gubernatorial candidates face criticism from GOP members over their prospects of winning in the 2022 midterm elections. Rep, Crist and his team argue that he is “the strongest candidate to take on Gov. DeSantis.”
Ron Desantis
Chris Cillizza
Cillizza
Ron White
Donald Trump
uticaphoenix.net

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he should have spoken out

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he didn’t consider lockdowns a possibility when COVID-19 first emerged. In a December interview, DeSantis declined to answer whether he’s received a COVID-19 booster....
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried compares Ron DeSantis’s leadership with rise of Adolf Hitler

Fried made the comments Friday on statewide radio. In a radio interview Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried drew parallels between Gov. Ron DeSantis and German dictator Adolf Hitler. Fried, who was being interviewed on NPR’s Florida Roundup, called DeSantis an “authoritarian” before advancing the comparison between the Florida Governor and...
The Gainesville Sun

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida is drifting toward authoritarianism

Drawing upon a famous phrase, those who hold dominant power tend to exercise it dominantly. Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, with the steadfast loyalty of a GOP-dominated legislature, governs like an authoritarian. His blustering, bullying style seeks confrontation, where none exists, and favors edicts, where none are needed. Whether he’s promoting an unproven treatment for COVID-19, bad-mouthing masks and mandates, or dictating what should be taught in public schools, Ron knows best.
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Volusia, Flagler legislators react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' speech: 'Inspiring,' 'important'

For all the resplendent rhetorical flourishes in Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest State of the State speech before asking voters to be re-elected, there weren't many surprises. The governor proclaimed Florida as the "freest state in these United States," and from there, he laid out an agenda very much like the policies he's pushed throughout his term — much of it falling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
