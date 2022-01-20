ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic Drive-In: Half price Corn Dogs today, Jan. 20

WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Sonic Drive-In is offering half price Corn Dogs on Jan. 20...

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

