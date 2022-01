Twitter verified the account of an infamous kickboxer it had already banned, as the social media company appeared to ignore its own rules.Andrew Tate, who controversially said that women should “bear some responsibility” for being raped, has used at least three accounts on the platform. Twitter explicitly bans people with suspended accounts from creating new ones to circumvent those restrictions. When Mr Tate made a new account, however, he was not suspended but instead verified - suggesting that Twitter was completely aware of Mr Tate’s identity when he created the new account and broke the social media site’s rules.Mr Tate...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO