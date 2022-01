The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am format is a professional golf tournament for the 156 players in the field. The 156 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days. Each golfer will play one round on the two courses hosting: the North and South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. There will be 78 golfers on each course each day.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO