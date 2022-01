Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett and other prospects are expected to be among the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which which will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. But which teams will pick them? And with two picks each in the top 10, what will the Jets and Giants do?

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO