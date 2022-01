Pupping season for grey seals on a beach in Norfolk has seen births go from less than 100 to around 2,500 in 20 years.This year’s count was called off due to high tides which forced the animals on top of the dunes at Horsey Gap making it too dangerous for volunteers to carry out their usual count.But Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, said he would make an “educated guess” that a minimum of 2,500 grey seal pups had been born since November.He said there has been a 10% increase each year, and told the PA news agency:...

