ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Publisher of 'The Firm,' 'Fire and Fury' has deal for memoir

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — The publisher of such blockbusters as Dan Brown's “The Da Vinci Code” and John Grisham's “The Firm” has a memoir coming out next year.

Stephen Rubin's “Words and Music: Confessions of an Optimist” will be published by Applause Books in January 2023.

While running such publishers as Doubleday and Henry Holt & Company over the past 30-plus years, Rubin worked on some of the era's most talked about books, from “The Da Vinci Code” and “The Firm” to Michael Wolff's “Fire and Fury.” He also published Bill O'Reilly's million-selling “Killing” history series and the Booker Prize-winning British novelists Ian McEwan and Hilary Mantel.

“This book will give you a march through trade publishing from the '80s through today,” Rubin, who left Henry Holt in 2020 and is currently a consulting publisher at Simon & Schuster, said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Grammy Nominee Allison Russell Inks Deal for Memoir With Flatiron Books (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer-songwriter Allison Russell has signed a deal with Flatiron Books to write a memoir that will cover some of the same territory as her solo debut album “Outside Child,” a lyrical accounting of her journey out of an abusive upbringing and her salvation through music and community. The album was heralded by many critics as one of the best musical efforts of 2021 and is currently up for three Grammys. Russell’s proposal attracted quick interest when her literary agent, Meg Thompson, took it to publishers on Jan. 4. Within a week, Bryn Clark, an editor at Flatiron, a division of Macmillan,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Augusta Free Press

W&L professor publishes memoir on experiences as immigrant

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Washington and Lee University literature professor Domnica Radulescu published her memoir titled “Dream in a Suitcase: The Story of an Immigrant Life.”. Downtown Books in Lexington will host Radulescu for a book launch and signing on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 4:30...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
94.3 Jack FM

America and Paul Rodgers secure publishing rights deals with Primary Wave

Add America and founding Free/Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers to the list of artists who have recently sold off all or some of their song publishing rights to the Primary Wave Music company. Primary Wave announced Wednesday that it had acquired the rights to the music catalogue of America co-founders...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Sarah Palin’s New York Times lawsuit: Trial begins over ex-governor’s libel claim

Sarah Palin will resume her long-running feud with the “lamestream media” this week when her defamation trial against the New York Times begins in a federal court in Manhattan.Experts believe the future of the First Amendment could be at stake, with the case expected to test the legal definition of political free speech in the United States.Ms Palin, 57, is suing the Times over an editorial that incorrectly connected linked the 2011 shooting of US congresswoman Gabby Giffords to a map circulated by her political action committee showing Democratic districts in crosshairs.The article was published under deadline pressure on...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
Person
Hilary Mantel
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Ian Mcewan
Person
John Grisham
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
The Atascadero News

Local Veterinarian Robert Schechter Publishes First Memoir

The memoir spans Schechter’s life, from his youth in New York to moving his family to Atascadero and his veterinarian practice. ATASCADERO—My Small World, written by well-loved Atascadero veterinarian, Robert Schechter was self-published in January 2021. The memoir spans Schechter’s life, from his youth growing up in New York to moving his family to Atascadero in 1987 and then opening his veterinarian practice.
ATASCADERO, CA
bestclassicbands.com

Kenny Loggins to Publish Memoir, ‘Still Alright’

Kenny Loggins is writing his memoir, Still Alright, coming June 14, 2022, from Hachette Books. The award-winning singer-songwriter is collaborating with author Jason Turbow. served as a pivotal figure in the folk-rock movement of the early ’70s when he paired with former Buffalo Springfield member Jim Messina. He recruited Stevie Nicks for the classic duet “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend,’” then pivoted to smooth rock in teaming up with Michael McDonald on their back-to-back Grammy-winning hits “What a Fool Believes” and “This Is It” (a seminal moment in the history of what would come to be known as Yacht Rock). In the ’80s, Loggins became the king of soundtracks with hit recordings for Caddyshack, Footloose, and Top Gun; and was one of the many superstar voices on the global hit, “We Are the World.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Schuster#Publishers#Fire And Fury#The Firm#Applause Books#Doubleday#Henry Holt Company#British#The Associated Press
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
MOVIES
Billboard

Dominican Newcomer Calacote Signs Universal Music Publishing Deal

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has signed an exclusive, global publishing agreement with rising artist Calacote (real name: Luca Newton), Billboard can announce today (Jan. 11). The ambitious 22-year-old singer-songwriter, who was born in North Carolina and is of Dominican and French descent, hopes to revolutionize the Dembow movement with...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

WME Promotes Lindsay Aubin, Andrew Mathes, Dani Potter, Andrew Wang to Partner in TV Scripted Department (EXCLUSIVE)

Lindsay Aubin, Andrew Mathes, Dani Potter, and Andrew Wang have been promoted to partner in WME’s TV Scripted department, Variety has learned exclusively. Mathes started at WME in 2009, rising to the rank of coordinator in 2012 and then agent in 2013. His clients include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Carlton Cuse, John Legend, John Krasinski, Idris Elba, David Ayer, and Adam McKay’s HyperObject. He also led efforts to adapt podcasts into TV series, selling projects like “Limetown” to Facebook Watch, “Dirty John” at Bravo, and the upcoming “Gaslit” at Starz. Aubin started at WME in 2010, at first working as an assistant...
BUSINESS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
83K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy