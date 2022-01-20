ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Tompor: Rapid rise in mortgage rates startles homebuyers; blame inflation fears

Cover picture for the articleAll the big unknowns surrounding the rapid jump in inflation — including how high consumer prices will go and how quickly the Fed will raise interest rates — have put the mortgage market on high alert in early 2022. "Rates have gone up rather quickly and there's...

FOX21News.com

Mortgage rates expected to rise in 2022

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. The housing market rollercoaster has given buyers and sellers the ride of a lifetime in the last few years. By now, it likely comes to no surprise that mortgage rates are expected to continue to rise as we near the end of January, 2022. Meaning, if you’re looking to buy a home in Colorado, experts suggest moving fast.
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
AFP

Fearful Wall Street awaits Fed's next moves on inflation

The Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of the year hasn't even concluded but Wall Street already is unhappy, wary of what central bank chief Jerome Powell might say on Wednesday about his inflation-fighting plans. At the conclusion of the two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to further signal how it will act to stifle the wave of price increases hitting country's families and businesses. In the run-up to the announcement, major New York stock indices have seen days of tumultuous trading and big losses. The trend was confirmed on Tuesday when Wall Street closed lower again, further proof that investors are dreading the likely end to the central bank's easy money policies, including zero interest rates and the massive bond-buying program which helped the economy survive the pandemic.
theedgemarkets.com

Yahoo! Finance: Inflation keeping house prices high, even with rising mortgage rates

(Jan 24): Aside from record-low inventory, a big culprit for even higher home prices points to inflation, Yahoo! Finance reported. "It'll [inflation] keep them positive. I don't expect to see 18% in price appreciation," Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae told Yahoo Finance. "But we do expect house prices to be positive."
Clinton Herald

Inflation is of greater concern than rising interest rates

On Dec. 15, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System made a significant shift in monetary policy in response to rising inflation. The Committee accelerated the reduction of its bond-buying program in order to tighten the money supply and projected three increases in the benchmark federal funds rate in 2022. Both steps were more aggressive than previous FOMC actions or projections. To understand how these steps might affect the U.S. economy and your investment portfolio, it may be helpful to take a closer look at the FOMC’s tools and strategy.
fox5ny.com

Expected Fed rate hike pushes mortgage rates higher as inflation surges

Mortgage interest rates increased once again as the market prepares for the Federal Reserve to increase rates due to rising inflation, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage grew to 3.56% for the week ending Jan. 20, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This interest rate is up from 3.45% last week and from 2.77% last year.
The Independent

Consumer confidence falls amid inflation, fuel bills and interest rate rise fear

Consumer confidence fell significantly in January as Britons braced themselves for surging inflation, rising fuel bills and the prospect of interest rate rises.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped four points to minus 19 as shoppers indicated they are preparing to tighten their belts in the face of a cost of living crisis.Confidence in the general economic situation took the deepest plunge of eight points, both in terms of the last 12 months and expectations for the coming year, to minus 47 and minus 32 respectively.Confidence in consumers’ personal financial situation for the coming year fell three points to minus two,...
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to rise this week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%.Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.56% from 3.45% last week. By contrast, it stood at 2.77% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 2.79% from 2.62% last week.Mortgage...
