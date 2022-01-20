Paris Hilton: Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are 'so cute'
6 days ago
Paris Hilton thinks Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are "so cute together". The 40-year-old reality star has weighed in on her old friend's relationship with the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian, and she thinks admitted a good sense of humor can help with finding the spark. She told Access:...
KANYE West is apparently not a fan of his young daughter North wearing makeup and posting on TikTok, and he's taking his anger out on ex Kim Kardashian. In an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper opened up about a variety of ongoing issues with his ex, and the way she is raising their children.
Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
I honestly hate how interested I am in the Kardashian family relationship dynamics these days. Mainly, the breakdown of Kimye. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been going through a highly publicized divorce, and saying that there have been ups and downs is putting it lightly. Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, has […]
Julia Fox Denies Dating Kanye West For Fame And Money; Says She's Dated Billionaires Her Whole Life
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recreated a scene from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a “hilarious” Instagram video. Jonas posted the video on Sunday (23 January). It has since received over 237,000 likes. The singer and the Game of Thrones star married in May 2019. In the parody clip, the couple impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian respectively, as they act out a scene from a 2015 KUWTK episode in which Khloe complains about having to travel to Australia for a promotional appearance. “I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” Jonas lip-syncs in the video over...
Pete Davidson has finally shared his own insight on the question that has been on everyone’s mind – just what is it about this seemingly ordinary 28-year-old that makes him so attractive?The comedian, who hails from Staten Island, New York, has dated a plethora of successful, beautiful women in the last decade including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and most recently, Kim Kardashian.The Independent undertook its own investigation into Davidson’s appeal late last year, finding that a myriad of reasons are likely responsible for his successes.These include his openness about his mental health struggles, his straightforward approach to...
Julia Fox and Kanye West have continued their matching couples’ style from day into night. After a memorable public outing at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 show, where they twinned in denim outfits, the duo took Paris by storm again—this time, in all leather.
Following Rick Owens’ “glamsleazy” Fall 2022 menswear show last week, Fox stepped out for dinner with West in a red leather dress by the American designer. The one-shoulder number featured a gray lining and asymmetric hem, which stretched to her thighs. Fox’s look centered on the dress, framed by a long black leather trench coat and silver pyramid-shaped earrings.
Similarly to...
Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
It’s rare that the make-up is the biggest talking point of a show. Particularly when Charlotte Casiraghi, granddaughter of Grace Kelly, has opened it. And done so by cantering round the catwalk on her beautiful brown bay thoroughbred, Cousco, wearing a sequined black tweed jacket. But Chanel landed a...
Howard Stern is calling on Meat Loaf’s family to speak out on vaccines following the rock icon’s death earlier this month. Meat Loaf died Jan. 20. TMZ reported at the time that the singer had been “seriously ill with COVID” and that “his condition quickly became critical.” It’s unknown at this time whether or not Meat Loaf was vaccinated against COVID.
The singer challenged COVID mandates in an August 2021 interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, saying, “I hug people in the middle of COVID. I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of...
Kanye West and Julia Fox have cemented their budding romance by making their relationship red carpet official.The couple made their debut this weekend at Paris Men’s Fashion Week as they attended Kenzo’s show in matching denim looks.Arriving on the red carpet on Sunday 23 January, Fox was dressed in full Schiaparelli, wearing a cropped denim jacket and loose-fitting, low waisted blue jeans.The statement jacket, which featured conical breasts reminiscent of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corsets, was paired with large gold earrings and matching Diesel denim boots.West opted for a full Balenciaga look, wearing a padded denim jacket, blue jeans and...
Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
