Perdue calls for new election police unit in Georgia

SATIATE YOUR HUNGER for great storytelling at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville when Feeding Beatrice moves into the epic 500-seat Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Theatre of the new Lawrenceville Arts Center, January 20 through February 6. Optimistic couple June and Lurie Walker are the proud new owners of a creaky old house in the Boston suburbs. Their new home comes complete with a haunting houseguest – and she’s ravenous. This modern horror story reveals the dark side of America’s past and its lingering effects in the present. The play comes from the talented Kirsten Greenidge, an Obie Award-winning playwright, whose plays place hyperrealism on stage as they examine the nexus of race, class, gender, and the black experience. Neal Ghant, Jeanette Illidge and Meg Johns star in this play. (Photo from Casey Gardner Ford.)

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO