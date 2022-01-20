ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Perdue calls for new election police unit in Georgia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue promised Thursday to establish a new police force to investigate election fraud if elected governor of Georgia, marking the Republican's latest attempt to energize Donald Trump supporters by channeling GOP fury over the 2020 results. Perdue also said he'd require election...

MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia governor candidate, former Sen. David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA — Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Campaign spokesperson Jenni Sweat said Perdue, a former U.S. senator, recorded a positive result “during routine COVID-19 testing.” Sweat said Perdue is vaccinated and boosted against the respiratory virus. She said Perdue did not have a fever and wasn’t experiencing symptoms as of Monday evening.
WJCL

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue catches COVID-19

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has contracted COVID-19. The Perdue campaign released this statement to WJCL 22 News. It reads “this afternoon, during routine COVID-19 testing, David Perdue tested positive. He is vaccinated and boosted. Perdue doesn’t have a fever and isn’t experiencing symptoms at this time. He will be quarantining and following the updated guidance from the CDC, and he looks forward to being back out on the campaign trail as soon as possible.”
tennesseestar.com

VoterGA Presents New Evidence of Election Irregularities Throughout Georgia

VoterGA officials announced this week that nearly 107,000 drop box ballots in the November 2020 election results have improper chain of custody forms, and that calls into question the authenticity of those ballots. This, according to a new chain of custody study that VoterGA members released Thursday. “It’s many counties,”...
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 1/21: On police shootings; Election fraud; Trump and shots

SATIATE YOUR HUNGER for great storytelling at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville when Feeding Beatrice moves into the epic 500-seat Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Theatre of the new Lawrenceville Arts Center, January 20 through February 6. Optimistic couple June and Lurie Walker are the proud new owners of a creaky old house in the Boston suburbs. Their new home comes complete with a haunting houseguest – and she’s ravenous. This modern horror story reveals the dark side of America’s past and its lingering effects in the present. The play comes from the talented Kirsten Greenidge, an Obie Award-winning playwright, whose plays place hyperrealism on stage as they examine the nexus of race, class, gender, and the black experience. Neal Ghant, Jeanette Illidge and Meg Johns star in this play. (Photo from Casey Gardner Ford.)
Midland Daily News

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election. It was announced as the first arrest by the Justice Department's new Election Threats...
wgxa.tv

Raffensperger changes Georgia election system, Dominion to stay

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)--Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference on January 19, announcing that his office is rolling out a new voting platform for districts to use. Voters may not notice a difference at all. Everything that’s changing involves the software that election workers use to manage the...
WJCL

Former US Sen. David Perdue running for governor to unite party and defeat Stacey Abrams

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wants to be Georgia’s next governor. Perdue is challenging fellow Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp for the party nomination in a primary. “I believe and a lot of people in Georgia believe that our governor let them down. Turned our election over to Stacey Abrams and because of that we have a very split conservative party on the republican side in Georgia,” Perdue said during an exclusive interview with WJCL 22 News. “The question is who can better bring the party together on the Republican side? Is it Brian Kemp who caused this fissure? Or me?” Perdue asked.
News4Jax.com

Georgia announces new voter registration system for 2022 election cycle

ATLANTA – A new voter registration system in Georgia is said to be more advanced and secure. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the new system on Wednesday. An assistant Supervisor of Elections said the easiest way to explain it is like instead of using Internet Explorer, voters will be switching to Google Chrome.
iheart.com

DeSantis Calls For Special Police Agency To Monitor Elections

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for a form of law enforcement to police elections. DeSantis is calling for $5.7 million for the proposed 52-person Election Crimes and Security force. According to Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles, “This is a solution in search of a problem.”. The push...
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
Washington Post

A single district attorney in Georgia has the best case against Trump

When it comes to possible criminal prosecution of the defeated former president for seeking to overthrow the 2020 election, most attention has understandably focused on the Justice Department. As the American people’s chief prosecutor, the department is conducting a massive investigation and prosecution effort of those involved in the coup effort.
tennesseestar.com

David Perdue Lists Georgia Parents’ Bill of Rights He Plans to Deliver as Governor

Former Republican senator and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue on Monday published a Georgia Parents’ Bill of Rights that he said protects children from overzealous school administrators. Perdue’s proposal borrows from federal legislation that U.S. Senator Josh Hawley(R-MO) proposed last year. Perdue spokeswoman Jenni Sweat told The...
MSNBC

Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot

Congress is now seeking witness testimony from Ivanka Trump about the January 6th insurrection. As a senior adviser in the White House at the time, she apparently heard Trump and Pence “talk on the crucial morning of January 6th.” Meanwhile, in the criminal probe Trump faces regarding his effort to steal votes in Georgia, the top prosecutor is formally requesting a criminal grand jury. This comes after SCOTUS rebuffed Trump’s effort to hide White House documents from the January 6th Committee. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it all down.Jan. 21, 2022.
