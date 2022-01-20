ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Closure Call: Bye Bye Beth

By Alexis Fuller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s our brand new segment…Where we’re going to...

PODCAST: TikTok Click Shock

It’s time for another round TikTok Click Shock! We’re going to tell you some of best TikTok stories that went viral this past week… including one woman who thought she found her dream man at the beach… And a new dinner idea called Sleepy Chicken.
PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (01/20/22)

It’s time for the most feared type of Shock Collar…The “One and Done Shock.”. Today we’re doing a grocery shopping quiz. Each of you will be told three items… And you have to pick the unhealthiest one from the bunch. Guess right, you’re safe… Get it wrong, you’ll be shocked.
PODCAST: Masked Speaker: Hot For My Boss

What would you do… if you’re at work… your boss is having an important meeting with corporate…when he suddenly bursts out of the door runs straight up to your desk & starts screaming at you? It happened to one of our listeners and she’s going to tell us the hilarious backstory behind it!
PODCAST: Care Or Don’t Care (01/18/22)

Young Jeffrey has a hot stack of buzz-worthy news stories to read BUT we only get to hear them if we really care! If we don’t care, they get banished to the trash forever.
The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
Michael Weatherly's Bull Co-Star Shares Thoughts After News That The CBS Show Is Ending

Michael Weatherly made some big news recently when he announced that he was leaving CBS’ Bull after six seasons, quickly followed by the news that the show itself would end as of the 2021-2022 TV season. This means there’s only a limited number of episodes left for fans before saying the big goodbye to these characters, and actress Geneva Carr has shared her thoughts about the end of an era for her with the upcoming conclusion of Bull.
Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
Bye Bye, Ronnie, Ronnie Bye Bye

I’ve been extremely saddened to hear of the loss of Ms Ronnie Spector (Born Veronica Yvette Greenfield, last week. The songs of the Ronettes, were among the very first songs I’d heard in my life, and liked! Being three years old when they came out, for the longest time I remembered them for their Christmas songs. Which of course are wonderful.
Dexter: New Blood Series-Finale Recap: Good-bye, Dexter Morgan

The silly disappointment of this one-and-done Dexter revival can be easily showcased in a scene midway through this finale in which Dexter and Chief Angela Bishop are looking at the same moon from different parts of town, causing me to genuinely think they were about to burst into song. In the end, after lackluster episodes and a knee-slapping conclusion, Clyde Phillips’s attempt to right the wrongs of the original series’ ending has backfired, and the character Dexter Morgan has been done a disservice. Where he was once a killer with a code put to rest with a sloppy and nonsensical dispatching into the sea, the memory of him now is that of a literal joke, sent back to his grave by his own son without an ounce of respect to his name. From front to back, fans of the original Dexter, and the actors portraying the show’s core characters, would have been better off if New Blood had never been made. It was easier to deal with the disappointment of how the original series ended when we were able to maintain Dexter’s memory as an untouchable apex predator. Our wounds from that finale had all but healed. But the New Blood showrunner had to pick the scab and let it seep to where there are no fond memories of Dexter to be had. He’s just a smirking corpse in the snowy woods of some small town he had fooled for a little while. Not even long enough to build a legacy for himself beyond being some guy who sold guns and night crawlers. Some guy in a series of guys sleeping with a single mother who’d be better off without him.
