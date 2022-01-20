Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell had their 'first date' at the Playboy Club
Goldie Hawn had her first date with Kurt Russell at the Playboy Club. The 'Private Benjamin' star revealed she spent a "romantic" evening with her partner - whom she starred with on 'The One and Only, Genuine Original Family Band' - on their "awesome first date" as they learned how to...
Goldie Hawn just dropped a new post on Instagram—and it’s pure fitness goals. In the photos, the 76-year-old Oscar-winning is cuddling with her dog, and she looks so sculpted. Her fitness secret? Staying active every single day: “If I don’t have an hour, I’ll do 15-minute intervals,” she...
Goldie Hawn is one doting mom, and she's shown it time and time again on social media with her support for her kids. Her latest post is more proof of that, as she took to Instagram to reveal how much she was rooting for her son Oliver Hudson. The actress...
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-winning actor Goldie Hawn sits down with Willie Geist to look back at her Hollywood career, open up about working alongside her longtime partner Kurt Russell and reveal her struggle with overwhelming fame. Hawn talks about taking a 15-year break from acting to pursue her new purpose of helping children with mental health and fitness through her company “Mind Up."Jan. 16, 2022.
It's no secret that celebrities love Colorado. Stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tim Allen, and AnnaSophia Robb are frequent flyers in the Centennial State — and personalities like Oprah, Tom Cruise, and Kevin Costner even live here. So, it's no surprise that Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have a mansion...
Oliver Hudson revealed it was his mom Goldie Hawn who convinced him to propose to now-wife Erinn Bartlett. Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell have been together for nearly 40 years, and the pair have been candid about never feeling that marriage was necessary for their relationship. While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop, Hudson said he was all for his famous mom's mindset on the matter of matrimony, but she was the one who encouraged him to get engaged.
Goldie Hawn is a family woman through and through and it's not just her own offspring she cares about. The big-hearted star regularly uses her fame for good and her latest announcement is no different. Goldie took to Instagram with a heartwarming update recorded from inside her family home and...
Kate Hudson had an idyllic childhood and has an incredibly close relationship with her mom Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell. Discussing her family life on Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Hollywood star gave an incredible insight into Goldie and Kurt's contrasting approaches to parenting. While the First...
Goldie Hawn made a rare television appearance this week, delighting viewers on Today with Hoda & Jenna to talk about her MindUp charity. (JESSE GRANT/GETTY IMAGES FOR NETFLIX) And during her interview with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, she made a surprising revelation about her first date with long-time partner Kurt Russell.
Oliver Hudson is getting cozy at his mom's house. The Cleaning Lady star, 45, recently moved his family into Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's home while his place has some work done, and he told E!'s Daily Pop that staying there isn't half bad. "We're remodeling the house, and instead...
Oliver Hudson has shared that he has moved in with his mom Goldie Hawn - and he may not ever leave.The actor revealed that he is remodeling his home and that he chose to move back in with mom and her partner Kurt Russell rather than renting somewhere else. The...
Goldie Hawn is no dumb blonde. She’s an Oscar-winning actress, a loyal partner to her long-time love, Kurt Russell, a mother of three (including actress Kate Hudson), and the adoring grandma to seven little ones. We’ve giggled along with her, from Laugh-In to First Wives Club, but underneath the goofy act, Hawn wasn’t always laughing.
