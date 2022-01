Go out for a Friday lunch, Broadway Food Hall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., $8-12 You made it to the weekend — almost. Set the vibe for a good weekend by going out for lunch at BFH. There are five restaurants under one roof, and this week, I wrote about a lunch I had from each one. If you’re hungry for a sandwich, check out the cheesesteak at La Royale or the bánh mì at A Taste of Both Worlds. If you want something refreshing, enjoy a poke bowl from King Kuma. If you want a hot lunch, order the flautas from El Paraiso or a rice bowl from Muchacho. If you can’t make to lunch on Friday, Broadway Food Hall is open until 7, so pick up dinner to go or stop in to eat at the food hall. (AB)

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO