Bobby Bones Shares Worries He Has About Parenthood

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring The Bobby Bones Show today (January 20), the show was discussing a recent list that came out about the most rewarding things in life. Both Amy and Eddie shared that the most rewarding thing in their life is their kids/becoming a parent. Their response spun a conversation with Bobby Bones...

extratv

First Pic! Erin Bates & Husband Chad Paine Welcome Baby #5

“Bringing Up Bates” stars Erin Bates and Chad Paine are parents again!. On Tuesday, the pair announced that they welcomed their fifth child. They wrote on Instagram, “Finley Marie Paine arrived this morning at 4:51am. Our little miracle baby is doing wonderful and we can’t wait to share more details soon! This mama and daddy are going to get a little rest now and as many snuggles as possible.”
iheart.com

Bobby Shared the Show Member’s Celebrity Lookalikes

When talking on The Bobby Bones Show, Bobby Bones often asks people to describe the person they're talking about. He wants them to describe what celebrity the person closely resembles. Most people have a hard time coming up with a celebrity on the spot. However, Bones revealed the reason he...
Kickin Country 100.5

Amy From Bobby Bones Show Talking Babies!

Listen to The Bobby Bones Show weekday mornings 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM. It's a great way to start your day on The New 99-1 and 100.5, Kickin' Country!. Bobby Bones and Amy were discussing on The Bobby Bones Show today (January 11) what song would be autobiographical for them.
Bobby Bones
soundslikenashville.com

Bobby Bones to Release ‘Stanley the Dog’ Kids Book in June

Country radio host and TV personality Bobby Bones has announced his first children’s picture book, enlisting his real-life bulldog as the main character in Stanley the Dog: First Day of School. Sharing the news with fans on Wednesday (June 19), Bones says pre-orders for the colorful story are available...
987thebull.com

Amy Asked Daughter How She Feels About Chaperoning

Yesterday on The Bobby Bones Show (January 18), Amy shared that her and her husband volunteered themselves to be chaperones at their 14-year-old daughter Stachira’s first school dance. Amy and her husband didn’t ask their daughter first before reaching out to the school asking to be volunteers. The show gave Amy a hard time about the situation sharing that her daughter was going to be embarrassed, especially if she planned to have her first dance with a guy.
987thebull.com

Amy & Her Husband Want to Chaperone Daughter’s First Dance

Amy’s 14-year-old daughter Stachira is about to have her very first school dance. And now surrounding the dance is some controversy that was discussed on The Bobby Bones Show this morning (January 18). Most school dances need chaperones and sometimes that comes in the form of parents. Normally the...
The Independent

Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
HollywoodLife

Holly Madison’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Adorable Children

Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison is the proud mother of two sweet children. Find out more about her adorable brood here. Luckily for Holly, she found love with Pasquale Rotella, the founder of Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest electronic dance music festival. The two were married at Disneyland on Sept. 10, 2013, but ultimately separated in 2018, finalizing their divorce Feb 2019.
Primetimer

American Idol will lean on its alums to replace Bobby Bones

“There’s not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum(s) to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition," says showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick at the TV press tour, addressing Bones' sudden departure as mentor. "Lots of those familiar faces America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season and we’re really excited to give back.” Host Ryan Seacrest added: “In terms of the contestants, I want to see everyone of them come back, way back from the beginning. I remember a moment with Clay and Ruben, I want to see Carrie again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moment s of success and challenge.” ALSO: What the new Platinum Ticket actually does for Idol contestants.
987thebull.com

The Bobby Bones Show Guys Rank Their Own Looks

A new survey found that most men actually rated their attractiveness as just 5.9 on a scale of 1 to 10. The poll surveyed over 1,000 men to see how they are feeling about their body image after 2021. 41.9% of the men say they’re happy with the way they look.
Kickin Country 100.5

Bobby Bones Kid’s Book Available for Pre-Order Now

You can hear The Bobby Bones Show, on weekday mornings from 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Boby has been busy this last year, getting married and more. Plus he's found time tow write a book as well. Details here. HarperCollins Publishers is excited to be publishing Stanley The Dog: The...
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
BET

Princess Love Will Be 'Officially' Single In August

Reality TV star Princess Love took to her Instagram story recently to announce she’ll officially be a single woman in August, following her divorce from Ray J. “Officially single August 2022,” Princess, 37, wrote on her IG story, The Jasmine Brand reports. Ray J, 41, filed for the...
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Dr. Tiffany Moon’s Marriage to Daniel Moon

Dr. Tiffany Moon has just hit a major new milestone with her husband, Daniel Moon. The Real Housewives of Dallas couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, marking the occasion with a romantic trip overseas. On January 21, Tiffany took to Instagram to offer a glimpse inside their celebratory getaway....
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
