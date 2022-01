MIAMI (CBS4) – Rising rent costs continue to be a concern for South Floridians. “The prices are double, literally doubled, you can’t even find a one bedroom for under $1500. Rents have almost doubled,” said Sunday Phillips. Phillips is among the thousands of South Floridians looking for a place to rent but she said since the pandemic prices have skyrocketed leaving her and many others scrambling to find a place to live. “From Fort Lauderdale to Miami, it is really horrific, families are being priced out, we’re seeing whole families are being homeless,” said Phillips who is also a realtor. Based on Zillow’s...

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO