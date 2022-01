Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder John Fogerty is the songwriter behind that group’s hits like “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son,” “Down on the Corner,” and “Who’ll Stop the Rain.” As a solo performer, he’s hit the top ten with songs such as “Centerfield” and “The Old Man Down the Road.” He’s been streaming remote pandemic performances and his most recent single, last year’s “Weeping in the Promised Land,” concerns Covid and former president Trump.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO