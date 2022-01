In latest Initiative on Cities Menino Survey of Mayors, leaders cite limited funding as major barrier to addressing the issue. The majority of US mayors believe that the public holds them accountable for addressing homelessness in their communities, but say they don’t have the power to address the problem in the face of political opposition and lack of funding to build new shelters. And only 40 percent of them say they have a clear policy goal tied to reducing or eliminating homelessness. These are among the top findings in a report just released by Boston University’s Initiative on Cities (IoC), titled Mayors and America’s Homelessness Crisis, which asked elected city leaders about their views on the challenges they face in dealing with homelessness and their approaches to confronting the issue.

