Ten years after her 21-year-old son Hakeem Pinckney suddenly died, his mother Pamela Pinckney is dealing with another stage of grief she never anticipated — betrayal. In the last month, Pamela Pinckney has been made aware that her former attorney Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole nearly $1 million from her family during the worst time of her life. She spoke with FITSNews about how devastated she was to learn that her attorney — someone she trusted to handle both her son Hakeem’s car accident case and his wrongful death case — stole from her family when they knew how much Hakeem suffered.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO