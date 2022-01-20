Dr. Andy’s Leaving: What are some takeaways?

Governor Lamont should delegate enforcement of masks to students through state lawsuits. My specific supplication is that the Connecticut General Assembly should create a bill based on the Texas Heartbeat Act, which Gov. Lamont should sign into law immediately. However, rather than giving the populace at large the right to sue those who aid women in getting abortions, the general public should be granted the authority to sue those who fail to wear masks in compliance with the masking protocol of Connecticut public universities. This will solve the student loan crisis and raise mask compliance, as well as give New England a voice in the current nullification crisis. Students, visitors, as well as UConn staff members in their individual capacity, should be able to sue anti-maskers who flagrantly violate UConn’s policies with impunity and other Connecticut state universities should join in the fun too. These bounty hunters, who would disproportionately be students since we are talking about colleges, would receive $10,000, subsidies for legal fees and other costs a judge deems proper from potential anti-mask defendants. This should be done before Jan. 29, 2022 so the law is in play when students return back to UConn.

