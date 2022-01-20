ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Dr. Andy’s Leaving: What are some takeaways?

By The Editorial Board
UC Daily Campus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Feb. 1, 2022, the transition period from interim president Dr. Andrew Agwunobi’s time in office to interim president Dr. Radenka Maric’s term will begin, and by Feb. 20, the transition will be complete. For those at the University of Connecticut, the primary feeling here is one of déjà vu, as...

dailycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
theuconnblog.com

Interim President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi to leave UConn

On Friday, UConn announced that interim president and current UConn Health CEO Dr. Andrew Agwunobi will leave the school effective Feb. 20, 2022. Agwunobi has left the university to work in the private sector, accepting a job at Humana, a health services company, where he will serve as the president of the company’s home solutions business.
COLLEGES
UC Daily Campus

What does UConn’s president do?

Last Friday, University of Connecticut Interim President and UConn Health CEO Dr. Andy Agwunobi wrote a letter to the UConn community announcing his decision to step down from both roles and assume a leadership position at Humana, a private sector healthcare company. The Board of Trustees expects to name current...
COLLEGES
UC Daily Campus

Carson’s Commentary: Hey, UConn, what’s going on?

Nearly three years ago, Gov. Ned Lamont introduced Thomas Katsouleas, the University of Virginia’s executive vice president, as the 16th president of the University of Connecticut. Katsouleas was well-regarded for his earlier innovative success as an engineering dean at Duke University, as he transformed his department from a “repository of knowledge” to a “knowledge creation engine.” By nearly all accounts, he was a great hire.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

UConn ordered to pay former coach $11 million

The University of Connecticut must pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie more than $11 million within the next 10 business days for improperly firing him, an arbitrator ruled Thursday. Ollie won the arbitration case against UConn after claiming he was wrongfully terminated from his role and filing a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
UC Daily Campus

Hey Governor Lamont, let us sue anti-maskers for $10,000!

Governor Lamont should delegate enforcement of masks to students through state lawsuits. My specific supplication is that the Connecticut General Assembly should create a bill based on the Texas Heartbeat Act, which Gov. Lamont should sign into law immediately. However, rather than giving the populace at large the right to sue those who aid women in getting abortions, the general public should be granted the authority to sue those who fail to wear masks in compliance with the masking protocol of Connecticut public universities. This will solve the student loan crisis and raise mask compliance, as well as give New England a voice in the current nullification crisis. Students, visitors, as well as UConn staff members in their individual capacity, should be able to sue anti-maskers who flagrantly violate UConn’s policies with impunity and other Connecticut state universities should join in the fun too. These bounty hunters, who would disproportionately be students since we are talking about colleges, would receive $10,000, subsidies for legal fees and other costs a judge deems proper from potential anti-mask defendants. This should be done before Jan. 29, 2022 so the law is in play when students return back to UConn.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy