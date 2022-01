Take the elevator down from the lobby of the Wayfarer and you’ll find Lilly Rose: a whimsically decorated, dim-lit basement bar full of vintage art, chandeliers, an old-school pinball machine and an eclectic mix of plush armchairs and loveseats. Look out for the pig-shaped and sheep-shaped tables, which more than a few drunken patrons have tried to steal, and follow the hotel’s Instagram to stay in the know about the bar’s comedy and music nights. Despite all the playful bells and whistles, this Downtown drinking den is serious about its cocktails—tell any of its deft bartenders what kind of flavors and spirits you like, and they’ll make you a drink unlike any other. While you can also order classics on the menu, as well as a long list of spirits, you’d be missing out on Lilly Rose’s ever-changing seasonal house cocktails, which zigzag from refined rum-forward tiki to negroni-like Japanese whiskey concoctions, all without missing a beat.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO