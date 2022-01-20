ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Finland’s PM says young female government has been target of hate speech

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI (Reuters) – Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland says she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office. “We can see that when you are young and female the hate speech that we are...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Finland's PM says NATO membership is "very unlikely" in her current term

HELSINKI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 19 story corrects headline and third paragraph to show Marin was talking about her current term of office) Finland does not plan to join NATO in the near future but is ready to stand with its European allies and United States by imposing tough sanctions on Russia if it attacks Ukraine, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.
POLITICS
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Krista Kiuru
Person
Sanna Marin
The Independent

Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during an online party convention. The vote was mostly a formality since he won 62.1% in balloting among the party membership in December, defeating two centrist contenders. In a livestreamed speech to the delegates, he took several digs at new Chancellor Olaf Scholz for, as Merz put it, not immediately engaging with the U.S. and...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine's government websites targeted in a hacking attack

A number of government websites in Ukraine were temporarily down on Friday after a huge hacking attack, Ukrainian officials said. While it was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks, they come amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told The Associated Press it was too soon to tell who could have been behind the attacks. "It’s too early to draw conclusions as the investigation is ongoing, but there is a long record of Russian cyber assaults against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Fashion Magazines#Reuters#Instagram
wibqam.com

Germany will not supply weapons to Kyiv for now, defence minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Berlin is ruling out arms deliveries to Ukraine in the standoff with Russia for now, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in an interview published on Saturday, a few days after Britain started supplying Kyiv with anti-tank weapons. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators also promised...
POLITICS
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Meme
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
wibqam.com

Russia faces severe sanctions if it installs puppet regime in Ukraine, UK minister says

LONDON (Reuters) – Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, a senior UK minister said on Sunday after Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader there. Britain made the accusation https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-accuses-kremlin-trying-install-pro-russian-leader-ukraine-2022-01-22 late on Saturday, also saying Russian intelligence...
ECONOMY
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament.The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Boris hasn't been well-served by those around him': Ex-Cabinet minister Lord Frost says PM's 'instincts for freedom' from Covid are 'very strong' but his advisers have let him down as he calls for future lockdowns to be ruled out

Lord Frost fears Boris Johnson's 'very strong instincts for freedom' have been ignored while tackling the coronavirus pandemic as he accused the PM's advisers of 'not serving him well.'. The former Brexit minister said he often saw the now-embattled PM 'groping for information, and it not being there' - adding...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Ukraine crisis: what next after the Blinken-Lavrov talks?

(Reuters) – Here is a snapshot of what to look out for next in the Ukraine crisis after the latest U.S.-Russia talks produced – as expected – no breakthrough. U.S WRITTEN RESPONSE TO RUSSIA’S SECURITY PROPOSALS. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. side would...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Austrian coronavirus cases shatter record as Omicron spreads – chancellor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s new daily coronavirus infections have shattered the previous record as the extremely contagious Omicron variant continues to spread, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday. “We have close to 30,000 infections. That is a frighteningly high figure,” Nehammer told a news conference. The previous record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Saturday accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, and said Russian intelligence officers had been in contact with a number of former Ukrainian politicians as part of plans for an invasion. The British foreign ministry declined to provide evidence...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy