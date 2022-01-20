Finland’s PM says young female government has been target of hate speech

A number of government websites in Ukraine were temporarily down on Friday after a huge hacking attack, Ukrainian officials said. While it was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks, they come amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told The Associated Press it was too soon to tell who could have been behind the attacks. "It’s too early to draw conclusions as the investigation is ongoing, but there is a long record of Russian cyber assaults against...

