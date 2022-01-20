ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Preview: Huskies duel Butler again in Indiana

By Evan Rodriguez
UC Daily Campus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UConn Huskies took care of Butler on Tuesday. Now, it’s time to do it again. The team travels to Indiana for another Big East matchup, and with just a single day of rest for both teams, it will be a true test of strength for two quality Big East...

dailycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hurley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seton Hall#Uconn Huskies#Fox Sports#Duel#Instagram A#Uconn Men S Basketball
UC Daily Campus

Men’s Hockey Recap: Huskies and Wildcats split even on weekend series

The University of New Hampshire Wildcats may have clawed the Huskies on Friday night at the XL Center 3-1, but the dogs came back for redemption on Saturday afternoon, winning 3-2 in overtime. After the Friday night loss, Huskies head coach Mike Cavanaugh pointed at the team’s offense. “We’re...
COLLEGE SPORTS
UC Daily Campus

Track and Field: 2 school records, 10 personal records set in Beantown, Huskies continue strong showing on track

The UConn men’s and women’s track and field teams continued their impressive start to the indoor season at the Battle of Beantown this weekend. Earning multiple event wins, the Huskies managed to register 10 personal record (PR) performances, two of which were school records. In the men’s competition, captain Eric Van Der Els finished second in the mile clocking 4:00.93 for a new school record, erasing Dan Wilson’s 20-year old record. Junior Wellington Ventura produced a convincing win in the men’s 600 meters, stopping the clock at 1:17.29, beating the old record of 1:17.36 set in 2014 by Robert Rhodes.
SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans 1/24/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Indiana Pacers at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 20:00 ET in this matchup between two squads with negative records and the same number of wins, sitting well outside the playoff places of their respective conference.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
UC Daily Campus

UConn ordered to pay former coach $11 million

The University of Connecticut must pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie more than $11 million within the next 10 business days for improperly firing him, an arbitrator ruled Thursday. Ollie won the arbitration case against UConn after claiming he was wrongfully terminated from his role and filing a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
michigantechhuskies.com

PREVIEW: Huskies prepare for busy week of basketball

Location Houghton, Mich. | Marquette, Mich. Facebook Facebook.com/michigantechwomensbasketball. HOUGHTON, Mich. - Michigan Tech women's basketball hosts Northwood University at SDC Gymnasium on Thursday, January 27 at 5:30 p.m. The Huskies (11-5, 6-2 GLIAC) then travels to Marquette on Monday, January 31 to play rival Northern Michigan. Tech enters the week in second place in the GLIAC North Division, a half-game behind Ferris State (13-4, 7-2). The Huskies picked up an 80-73 road victory over the Timberwolves on December 4. Monday marks the first matchup of the season against the Wildcats. Both games can be heard on Mix 93.5 FM.
HOUGHTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy