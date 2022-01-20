Preview: Huskies duel Butler again in Indiana

The UConn Huskies took care of Butler on Tuesday. Now, it’s time to do it again. The team travels to Indiana for another Big East matchup, and with just a single day of rest for both teams, it will be a true test of strength for two quality Big East...
John Stockton is one of the greatest NBA points guards of all time. Apparently, he's also an anti-vaxxer and his additional anti-mask stance is why Gonzaga decided to suspend his season tickets to its basketball games.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
The University of New Hampshire Wildcats may have clawed the Huskies on Friday night at the XL Center 3-1, but the dogs came back for redemption on Saturday afternoon, winning 3-2 in overtime. After the Friday night loss, Huskies head coach Mike Cavanaugh pointed at the team’s offense. “We’re...
The UConn men’s and women’s track and field teams continued their impressive start to the indoor season at the Battle of Beantown this weekend. Earning multiple event wins, the Huskies managed to register 10 personal record (PR) performances, two of which were school records. In the men’s competition, captain Eric Van Der Els finished second in the mile clocking 4:00.93 for a new school record, erasing Dan Wilson’s 20-year old record. Junior Wellington Ventura produced a convincing win in the men’s 600 meters, stopping the clock at 1:17.29, beating the old record of 1:17.36 set in 2014 by Robert Rhodes.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Indiana Pacers at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 20:00 ET in this matchup between two squads with negative records and the same number of wins, sitting well outside the playoff places of their respective conference.
After sweeping a two-game series against Boston College last weekend, UConn will face off against UNH in two home games on Monday and Tuesday. The games were initially scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22, but the Hockey East conference made a late change that moved the contests to the weekdays.
The University of Connecticut must pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie more than $11 million within the next 10 business days for improperly firing him, an arbitrator ruled Thursday. Ollie won the arbitration case against UConn after claiming he was wrongfully terminated from his role and filing a...
Location Houghton, Mich. | Marquette, Mich. Facebook Facebook.com/michigantechwomensbasketball. HOUGHTON, Mich. - Michigan Tech women's basketball hosts Northwood University at SDC Gymnasium on Thursday, January 27 at 5:30 p.m. The Huskies (11-5, 6-2 GLIAC) then travels to Marquette on Monday, January 31 to play rival Northern Michigan. Tech enters the week in second place in the GLIAC North Division, a half-game behind Ferris State (13-4, 7-2). The Huskies picked up an 80-73 road victory over the Timberwolves on December 4. Monday marks the first matchup of the season against the Wildcats. Both games can be heard on Mix 93.5 FM.
