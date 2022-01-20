Preview: Huskies duel Butler again in Indiana

The UConn men’s and women’s track and field teams continued their impressive start to the indoor season at the Battle of Beantown this weekend. Earning multiple event wins, the Huskies managed to register 10 personal record (PR) performances, two of which were school records. In the men’s competition, captain Eric Van Der Els finished second in the mile clocking 4:00.93 for a new school record, erasing Dan Wilson’s 20-year old record. Junior Wellington Ventura produced a convincing win in the men’s 600 meters, stopping the clock at 1:17.29, beating the old record of 1:17.36 set in 2014 by Robert Rhodes.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO