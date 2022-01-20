Previous Initiatives & Information

- 2020 employee engagement score: 73.3 (6.2% higher than government-wide score)
- 2019 employee engagement score: 67.1
- One-year score change: +6.2
- Agency workforce size: midsize
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission enforces federal laws that protect job applicants and workers from discrimination. A range of investigators, attorneys, information specialists, mediators, and statisticians keep this agency running. With such a strong mission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission may help employees feel a deep sense of purpose with their work.
