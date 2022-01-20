ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Prosecutors Recommend Life Sentence For Hidalgo County Murder Suspect

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of murdering a woman in Hidalgo County could get life in prison...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hidalgo County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ford

Comments / 0

Community Policy