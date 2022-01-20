SPIED: G87 BMW M2 Caught Playing in the Snow

It’s been over a year since we looked at spy photos of the next-gen BMW M2, and in that time BMW has removed some of the camouflage hiding the two-door coupe’s secrets. The big item of note with these latest spy photos is a good look at the M2’s front end. Similar to the standard 230i and M240i, the M2 appears to be getting a relatively normal-size kidney grille. It’s still big, wide and elongated versus the previous M2, but these shots leave no doubt that the vertical kidneys of the M3 and M4 won’t be translated over to the M2. Outside of the grille, it’s business as usual for an M car. A big opening in the lower bumper reveals more cooling capacity, and further inlets on the outsides of said bumper are there to let even more air pass through. BMW’s camo conceals the final shape and sculpting of the bumper from our peering eyes, but it looks aggressive and sharp-edged, just like other new BMW designs these days.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO