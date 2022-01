Mizzou was missing two of their top wrestlers, as both Peyton Mocco and Keegan O’Toole were out in this dual against South Dakota State University (SDSU). It sounds like they should be back in the future, but this was a tough match to be missing two big guns. The dual saw Mizzou lose six out of ten bouts, including the final five matches. This was Mizzou’s first loss to a conference opponent since 2017.

