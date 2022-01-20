ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Broadcast to Podcast: As They Flip Off Radio Careers, Former On-Air Hosts Weather Complicated Pivot

By Shirley Halperin
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen radio hosts Cane and Corey were fired from their morning show gig on New York’s Alt 92.3 FM a month ago, it took them less than a half-hour to decide to take their shtick to a podcast. “As of 20 minutes ago, via Zoom, we have been...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Here Is What Resonated For Radio Broadcasters At CES 2022.

As companies like Xperi and Quu actively market technologies designed to improve how radio looks in the dashboard, broadcasters attending CES 2022 last week got a bit of a wake-up call about the importance of stepping up their efforts in this area. “For the radio broadcasters attending, the dashboard screen real estate expansion was like a wakeup call that visuals are clearly an important part of the mix here and how radio content can fit into that,” Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs said after escorting a group of broadcasters on curated tours of radio-relevant exhibits at the tech show.
ELECTRONICS
radionwtn.com

Broadcaster Ralph Emery Passes Away; Started His Radio Career At WTPR

Broadcaster and Country Music Hall of Famer Ralph Emery–whose first job in radio was at WTPR in Paris–passed away today at the age of 88 in Nashville. Emery’s family said in a statement that he ‘passed away peacefully’ surrounded by his family at Tristar Centennial Medical Center. “Ralph had a deep love for his family, his friends and his fans”.
PARIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Joe Rogan
KUTV

Podcast: Meet the Fresh Living hosts!

KUTV — Freshen up your day with our first episode of Fresh Off The Set! Brooke and Sarah kick things off with an introduction of all five hosts of Fresh Living: David Osmond, Elora Murray, Kari Hawker-Diaz, Sarah Jenkins, and Brooke Mangum. Did you know that Brooke was on a reality TV show? Did you know that David Osmond performed on Broadway? Or that Kari was in "Oceans 13"?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KTVZ

Ralph Emery, famed country music radio and TV broadcaster, dies at 88

Ralph Emery, a legendary radio and television personality in the world of country music, died Saturday at the age of 88, according to the Country Music Association. Emery “passed away peacefully” on Saturday morning, surrounded by his family at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, the Tennessean reported, citing a family statement.
MUSIC
TVLine

Louie Anderson Dies: Emmy Winner for Baskets and Family Feud Host Was 68

Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, game show host and Emmy-winning actor, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. Anderson was previously diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. As Anderson’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to our sister site Deadline, the actor died Friday morning at a Las Vegas hospital where he’d been getting treatment. Fellow comedian Pauly Shore tweeted Jan. 20 that he had visited Anderson to say his goodbyes. “He’s still with us, but keep him in your prayers,” he said. Most recently, Anderson co-starred opposite Zach Galifianakis in the FX comedy Baskets, on which he...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio News#Radio Programming#Radio On#Talk Radio#Alt 92 3 Fm#Cbs Radio
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Iconic Brazilian singer Elza Soares has died, aged 91

Elza Soares, a legendary Brazilian singer with over three dozen albums to her name, has died at the age of 91. Her passing was confirmed in a statement shared to social media last night (January 20), with a group of her family and team members noting that she died at 3:45pm Thursday in her Rio de Janeiro home. It’s reported that she died of natural causes.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made as One of the Greatest Rockstars of All Time

Following his sudden passing, many fans are now curious to know what Meat Loaf’s net worth was before his death. The rock star, known for songs like “Bat Out of Hell,” among others, died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022, leaving behind a career spanning six decades and millions of records sold around the world. Meat Loaf—who was born Marvin Lee Aday and later known as Michael Lee Aday—was born on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas to parents Wilma and Orvis. Meat Loaf’s mother Wilma was a schoolteacher and choir singer, whereas his dad Orvis, a former...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Atlanta

Actor, Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCCO) — Louie Anderson, a Minnesota-born actor and comedian, has died at age 68, according to the Associated Press. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He won a 2016 Emmy for best-supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance. He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. Anderson recently appeared in the comedy film “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the Eddie Murphy 1980s smash film “Coming To America,” which was filmed in metro Atlanta. Click here for more info from CBS News.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tucker Carlson declares war on Howard Stern over Covid-19 concerns

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has called radio personality Howard Stern a “coward” for sharing his concerns about Covid-19. The controversial opinion host spent part of Thursday’sTucker Carlson Tonight bashing Stern for “amplifying his fears” about the pandemic and “attacking anybody else who has decided to live life as a free person”. Stern has aggressively criticised those refusing to get vaccinated, saying in September that the jabs should be made mandatory so that he can “get out of the house already”. “F*** their freedom,” he said, prompting Carlson to say that Stern was “hiding in his basement”. The Fox...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy