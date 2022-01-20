ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Zealand prime minister says country won't return to lockdowns to battle omicron

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emPe2_0dr32NIX00
© Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday that the country would not adopt strict lockdowns to battle the omicron variant of COVID-19 like it has in the past, The Associated Press reported.

Ardern said that although New Zealand has not seen an outbreak of the omicron variant yet, it is inevitable.

Those who have been infected with omicron who arrive in New Zealand are immediately required to enter quarantine.

If a case is detected, the country will adopt “red” setting protocols, which will require masks in schools and limit groups to 100 people.

“This stage of the pandemic is different to what we have dealt with before. Omicron is more transmissible,” said Ardern, according to the wire service. “That is going to make it harder to keep it out, but it will also make it more challenging to control once it arrives. But just like before, when COVID changes, we change.”

“Orange” setting protocols, which most of New Zealand has adopted currently, include mask wearing and proof of vaccination in certain circumstances. There is no limit on crowd sizes.

Ardern encouraged citizens to get booster shots in preparation for omicron, stating that this will reduce crowding of hospitals during an outbreak.

New Zealand is currently seeing around 20 new cases of the delta variant each day. That infection rate is well below that of other countries such as the United States that have been battered by hundreds of thousands of new cases per day due to the omicron variant.

New Zealand and its neighbor Australia have instituted some of the strictest COVID-19 measures since the beginning of the pandemic that have allowed both countries to maintain relatively low infection and death rates.

Omicron has spread across the globe after it was first detected in South Africa, but thus far has been shown to produce less severe disease than the delta variant.

The majority of New Zealand residents aged 12 and up (93 percent) have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52 percent have received booster shots.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
AFP

New Zealand outbreak forces PM Ardern to scrap wedding plans

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was Sunday forced to call off her own wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an outbreak of the Omicron variant. "My wedding will not be going ahead," she confirmed after detailing new restrictions; including a limit of 100 fully vaccinated people at events. "I just joined many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who is caught up in that scenario I am so sorry." The emergence of nine cases of Omicron in a family who travelled between cities to attend a wedding, and the infection of a flight attendant on one aircraft they flew on, forced New Zealand to impose its "red setting" restrictions from midnight Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
The Independent

New Zealand adds new COVID restrictions as omicron spreads

New Zealanders are set to face new COVID-19 restrictions after nine cases of the omicron variant were detected in a single family that flew to Auckland for a wedding earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Sunday.The so-called “red setting” of the country's pandemic response includes heightened measures such as required mask wearing and limits on gatherings, and the restrictions will go into effect on Monday.Ardern stressed that “red is not lockdown,” noting that businesses can remain open and people can still visit family and friends and move freely around the country."Our plan for managing omicron cases in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

New Zealand bracing for imminent arrival of Omicron, Ardern says

(Jan 17): New Zealand is bracing for the arrival of Omicron, with the highly infectious Covid-19 variant expected to breach the nation’s closed border at any time. “We know that with Omicron it is a case of when, not if,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference Monday in Auckland. “We’re doing what we can, but I think it would be wrong for us to assume that those border measures will be sufficient. At some point, we will see Omicron in the community.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

NZ PM Ardern: Won’t resort to lockdowns when omicron arrives

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday, the country will not be pushed under another lockdown when the omicron covid variant hits the economy but may tighten the restrictions. Key quotes. When omicron starts to spread in the community, the country will move to “red” from “orange” in its...
CORONAVIRUS
industryglobalnews24.com

Australian Prime Minister Says No More Lockdowns

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that the country cannot afford further lockdowns despite the continuous warnings of the Australian Medical Association to impose harsher restrictions to contain the Covid-19 spread. The leaders of the country are preparing to get together for an emergency meeting of the National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#The Associated Press
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid new Covid restrictions in New Zealand

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding ceremony with fiancé Clarke Gayford due to new Covid-19 restrictions in the country. The prime minister announced on Sunday that the country will face new restrictions after nine cases of the Omicron variant were detected in a single family that flew to Auckland for a wedding earlier this month.Described as the “red setting”, New Zealand’s pandemic response includes heightened measures such as compulsory mask-wearing and limits on gatherings. They will come into effect on Monday.Ms Ardern also announced that due to these new restrictions, her own wedding to long-time partner...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

New Zealand Moves Country To ‘Red’ Alert Amid Omicron, PM Cancels Wedding

New Zealand said Sunday it would enact its highest level of COVID-19 restrictions after nine cases of the omicron variant were discovered across the country, although officials said there would not be any lockdowns in response to the new infections. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the entire country would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

China's success taming virus could make exit strategy harder

The sweeping “zero-tolerance” strategy that China has used to keep COVID-19 case numbers low and its economy functioning may, paradoxically, make it harder for the country to exit the pandemic.Most experts say the coronavirus around the world isn’t going away and believe it could eventually become, like the flu, a persistent but generally manageable threat if enough people gain immunity through infections and vaccines.In countries like Britain and the U.S., which have had comparatively light restrictions against the omicron wave, there is a glimmer of hope that the process might be underway. Cases skyrocketed in recent weeks but have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAL

How long can you spread omicron?

If you test positive for COVID-19, you'll be advised to isolate for anywhere from five days to two weeks. It all depends on where you live. The United States and the United Kingdom have slashed their recommended self-isolation periods for asymptomatic people -- and more countries may soon follow suit, as the highly transmissible omicron variant threatens to keep hospital staff and other key workers at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Latin America, Asia, latest to get hit with omicron surge

In Costa Rica, officials are encouraging those infected with the coronavirus to skip voting in upcoming national elections. On the other side of the world, Beijing is locking down residential communities as the country anxiously awaits the start of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. In Latin America and Asia where the omicron variant is making its latest appearance, some countries are imposing such restrictions while others are loath to place new limits on populations already exhausted by previous constraints.Omicron quickly swept through the places it first hit, such as South Africa, the U.K. and the United States,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

456K+
Followers
54K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy