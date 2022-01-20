ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UPDATE 1-First U.S. crude stockbuild since Nov, gasoline inventories hit 11-mth high - EIA

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Updates with additional details on demand, prices, quotes)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for the first time since November while gasoline inventories grew to an 11-month high, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 515,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 14 to 413.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 938,000-barrel drop.

“U.S. oil inventories saw the first build in eight weeks as refinery runs dropped to 15.45 million barrels per day, their lowest since mid-November, while imports rebounded strongly,” said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler.

Refinery crude runs fell by 120,000 bpd to 15.45 million bpd and utilization rates fell 0.3 percentage point to 88.1% of total capacity last week, the EIA said.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 21,000 bpd, data showed.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 5.9 million barrels in the week to 246.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 2.6 million-barrel rise.

Inventories of the motor fuel, which tend to increase during the winter season, were now at their highest levels since February 2021.

Overall, fuel demand rose to roughly 21.2 million bpd over the past four weeks, bolstered by rising supply of distillates delivered by refiners. That compares favorably to two years ago prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.4 million barrels last week to 128 million barrels.

The strength in consumption has underpinned a steady rally in crude oil prices, which continued apace on Thursday. U.S. crude rose by 75 cents to $87.71 a barrel while Brent gained 57 cents to $89.01 a barrel as of 11:20 a.m. EST (1620 GMT).

Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures fell by 1.3 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said. (Reporting By David Gaffen; additional reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Will U.S. crude production return to pre-pandemic highs? Conoco, Oxy CEOs disagree

The chief executives of the nation’s two largest independent oil companies disagree on whether U.S. crude production will return to the record set before the pandemic-driven oil crash. Vicki Hollub, CEO of Houston-based Occidental Petroleum, and Ryan Lance, CEO of Houston-based ConocoPhillips, laid out different expectations for U.S. oil...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Gasoline prices in Houston rise with crude rally

Gasoline prices in Houston and across the country rose last week as oil markets rallied, pushing crude prices near seven-year highs. In Houston, the average price of a gallon of gasoline increased another six cents to $2.86 a gallon, according to the fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Prices here are nearly 10 cents higher than a month ago and 80 cents higher than a year ago.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Crude Inventories Rise

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are under pressure on Friday, amid an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, according to a government report released the previous session. Profit-taking ahead of the week-end and next week’s Fed meeting are also being blamed for the weakness. Furthermore,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA data show an unexpected rise in last week's U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories climbed by 500,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 14. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 700,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. Data were delayed by a day this week because of Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 1.4 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory increase of 5.9 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by 1.4 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey expected a supply gain of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.1 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Gasoline#Crude#Heating Oil#Gas Prices#Traffic#Kpler#Eia
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly gains in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 14, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, also reportedly showed a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies edged down by 1.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub fell by 1.5 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Thursday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 700,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices edged lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
CUSHING, OK
cbs4local.com

Crude oil prices hit 7-year high amid supply threats

WASHINGTON (TND) — On Tuesday, crude oil prices hit a seven-year high. The international benchmark — Brent crude oil — traded at more than $88 per barrel Tuesday, the highest since 2014. Some experts expect it will top $100 a barrel this year. This comes as supply...
TRAFFIC
etftrends.com

Oil ETFs Rally With Crude Prices Hitting a Seven-Year High

Oil-related exchange traded funds maintained their momentum, with crude oil futures hitting a seven-year high on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions added to supply uncertainty. On Tuesday, the United States Oil Fund (NYSEArca: USO), which tracks West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, and the United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEArca: BNO), which tracks Brent crude oil futures, were up 1.6% and 1.7% higher, respectively. WTI crude oil futures were up 2.4% to $85.9 per barrel, and Brent crude gained 1.6% to $87.9 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
OilPrice.com

High U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dent Demand

American consumers will drive less this year and will look to make fewer shopping trips due to the high gasoline prices and high inflation rates, Target Corporation’s chief executive Brian Cornell said this weekend. “Some of the historical ways consumers react to inflation will play out again in 2022,”...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Brent Crude Hits a New Multi-Year High

Oil prices are showing no signs of easing as the bull market remains well supported by fundamentals. Brent crude has rallied for four consecutive weeks, surging by more than 11% since the beginning of the year and up 32% from the lows of early December 2021 when the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant began spreading across the globe.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 4.6 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 413.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of January 7, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

EIA expects gasoline, diesel prices to fall in 2022 and 2023

The EIA expects regular gasoline retail prices to average $3.06/gal in 2022, up from $3.00/gal in 2021, and then down to $2.80/gal in 2023. They expect on-highway diesel prices to increase to average $3.33/gal in 2022 before decreasing to $3.27/gal in 2023. In the EIA's forecast, annual average diesel demand reaches 2019 levels in the U.S. in 2022.
TRAFFIC
Jalopnik

Highest Inflation Since 1982 Hitting Used Car Prices, Gasoline Hardest

The numbers are in and on top of everything else Americans had to deal with in 2021, inflation hit a 40-year high at seven percent, the Associated Press reports. By far the fastest rising costs last year? Unleaded gasoline and used car prices, by a mile. The AP crunched the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

Anyone who's bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy.And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car.Energy costs have been one of the main drivers of what’s become the highest inflation in a generation. In recent days, the price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark crude oil hit a seven-year high — $87 a barrel, a dizzying jump of about 36% since Dec. 1.That price spike reversed a nearly equally steep plunge that began in...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

288K+
Followers
272K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy