Surfer, former male model, land artist, and chef Jim Devenan brought his roving culinary caravan to Palm Beach County’s Holman Harvest Farms to kick off his Winter Tour. Most farm dinners are organized by the farm, but Denevan brings a whole new level of art and ideas to new and unusual locales. These locales encompass all 50 states and 16 countries to date. Many of the locations are not farms, but beaches, piers in Malibu, and cliffs.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO