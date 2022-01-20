How the Exodus Travels Foundation is Helping to Empower Women Around the World

Physical violence targeting women in politics is increasing in most regions of the world, creating additional—and at times deadly—obstacles to women’s participation. Amid a well-documented deluge of online abuse, new data and research from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) show that physical violence targeting women in politics is also increasing in most regions of the world, creating additional—and at times deadly—obstacles to women’s participation in political processes. This may be driven by a backlash against the unprecedented numbers of women who have engaged in elections in recent years—both by seeking office, such as in Kenya and Iraq, and by voting, such as in India—setting new records in countries around the world. With these more public and visible roles, their risk of experiencing physical violence is heightened.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO