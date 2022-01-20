ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Forbidden West Cast Discuss Their Roles in New Video

Cover picture for the articleThere’s yet another new Horizon Forbidden West video out now, this time looking at the cast behind the characters. Sony shared a trailer with six actors talking about the new game. Each one spends time discussing what the part means to them and how...

mxdwn.com

Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer Features Some Of The New & Familiar Companions & Adversaries That Aloy Will Encounter In Her New Journey

Today, Guerilla released a new story trailer for the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy’s new adventure takes her into the Forbidden West, as she and her companions search for the answer to a world-ending blight. The trailer showcases and highlights some of the new and returning characters that Aloy will come across during her new journey. Varl and Erend from the first game Zero Dawn will accompany Aloy into the frontiers of the Forbidden West. New allies that will help Aloy include Zo, Alva, and Kotallo. The trailer also highlights some of the adversaries that Aloy will have to go up against, Sylens, a character who was also in Zero Dawn, and Regalla, the leader of the group she was fighting in the first gameplay demo.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Horizon Forbidden West Gets New Trailer, Key Art, & Screenshots Showing Story & Characters

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games released a new trailer and a gallery of images of the upcoming open-world game Horizon Forbidden West. The new assets focus on the story and the characters that Aloy will meet, some of whom will accompany her in her new adventure. We also meet Tilda, a “mysterious new character with a special connection to the ancient past.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer Reminds of Imminent Launch

A story trailer for Horizon: Forbidden West has hit the web. Guerrilla Games and Sony gave us a foretaste of the adventure that awaits us in just 30 days. February is shaping up to be a very good month for gamers expecting big AAA titles - Dying Light 2, Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West should not disappoint. If you're particularly interested in the last of the three, I bring good news. Guerrilla Games and Sony have shared the story trailer for the sequel of Aloy's adventures. Lasting a little over three minutes is is available below.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Horizon Forbidden West introduces new and returning friends in latest Story Trailer

With just a month to go before the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, we’ve got a new story trailer offering insight into Aloy’s upcoming adventure. As the PlayStation Blog sheds further light, we learn that Aloy won’t be alone. Both Nora Brave Varl and Vanguard Captain Erend both return from the previous game. They’ll be joined by some new characters too, including Zo, Alva and Kotallo. (Perhaps we’ll also get to meet some of these characters in upcoming PS VR spin-off Horizon Call of the Mountain?)
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Demon Slayer Season 2 Key Visual and Gyutaro Voice Actor Revealed

Ufotable revealed a new key visual for Demon Slayer season 2, as well as the official voice actor playing the demon Gyutaro. The reveal ended up accompanied by a YouTube video giving people a closer look at the new illustration. There was no announcement regarding who will voice Gyutaro in the English dub.
COMICS
Siliconera

New Tales of Luminaria Show Focuses on Events, Japanese Voice Overs

A new episode of the Tales of Luminaria show is here. In each episode, Producer Sugi discusses things related to the mobile game. Each installment offers something of an overview. However, for the fourth one, some of the main focuses are on updates about the Tales of Luminaria events schedule, Japanese voice overs, and the anime.
COMICS
Siliconera

Shenmue Anime Release Date Falls in February

People will be able to see Ryo Hazuki’s story in a new way soon. The Shenmue anime release date is February 5, 2022. People will be able to stream it on Crunchyroll. On Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, it will join the Toonami block. It will air there at 12:30am local time. There’s also a new key visual and trailer for.
COMICS
Siliconera

War of the Visions FFIV Event Makes Golbez Playable

Another Final Fantasy game is bringing one of its characters to War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. This time, it’s an installment that recently seeped into FFXIV. FFIV is now in War of the Visions as part of a temporary event, and Golbez is the crossover’s featured unit. People can get rewards for logging in and playing new event quests.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi Starts ‘sakaGUCCI’ Brand in FFXIV

Final Fantasy series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is selling handmade items in FFXIV. Sakaguchi said that his new brand of merchandise will be sold under the “sakaGUCCI” brand. The first line of products, three Stuffed Chocobo in the Gridania market, sold for 50,000 Gil each. Sakaguchi also revealed that his character now has level 90 Weaving, and he is considering selling other crafted items directly to players.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Godzilla Live Action Series Heading to Apple TV+

There will be another Godzilla live action show on the way. Legendary Entertainment produced a number of films and shows in its Monsterverse line, some of which involved the character. It’s developing another one. This time, it will be an Apple TV+ exclusive starring Godzilla. Aside from the reveal, details about what the show could be like aren’t available. There’s also no release window.
TV SERIES
Siliconera

New Honkai Impact 3rd Animated Short Stars Otto

There’s a new Honkai Impact 3rd animated short, and this time Otto Apocalypse is the star. The new video is almost nine minutes long. It offers new insights into things he experienced and his mindset. There’s also a new HoYoMix theme song sung by Ayanga. It’s called “Regression,” and it appears both in the short and in its own music video.
COMICS
Siliconera

Code Geass Producer Goro Taniguchi’s Project Establife Will Include a Mobile Game

Goro Taniguchi, the anime producer best known for the Code Geass franchise, has revealed a new multimedia project titled Establishment in Life. The project’s title can also be abbreviated to Establife. It will consist of a TV anime show with the subtitle Great Escape, an anime movie, and a mobile game subtitled Unity Memories. Square Enix will handle the mobile game, while Polygon Pictures will work on both anime adaptations.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

The Cuphead Show Netflix Release Date Revealed

Netflix assigned The Cuphead Show a release date. The new animated series will begin airing on the streaming service on February 18, 2022. The company first announced it back in July 2019. There’s also a new trailer showing off scenes from the series. The Cuphead Show trailer begins with...
TV SERIES
Siliconera

Interview: Preparing Disney Magical World 2 for the Switch

Animal Crossing-likes found new life in recent years. This meant an influx of similar titles. It also meant the return of Disney Magical World 2, a Disney character-filled life simulation, on the Nintendo Switch with an Enchanted Edition. To help better understand what went into this new version, Siliconera spoke with Producer Sanae Honma about the game.
VIDEO GAMES

