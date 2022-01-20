Horizon Forbidden West Cast Discuss Their Roles in New Video

Today, Guerilla released a new story trailer for the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy’s new adventure takes her into the Forbidden West, as she and her companions search for the answer to a world-ending blight. The trailer showcases and highlights some of the new and returning characters that Aloy will come across during her new journey. Varl and Erend from the first game Zero Dawn will accompany Aloy into the frontiers of the Forbidden West. New allies that will help Aloy include Zo, Alva, and Kotallo. The trailer also highlights some of the adversaries that Aloy will have to go up against, Sylens, a character who was also in Zero Dawn, and Regalla, the leader of the group she was fighting in the first gameplay demo.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO