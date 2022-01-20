3 Things You Can Do When An Appliance Breaks At Home

Did you know there's one simple action that can help decrease current feelings of stress and improve your body's response? Drink water. Sufficient water intake is important every day, of course, but it's even more critical to sip when you're stressed out. "Stress is what we experience when our brain and body try to cope with a challenge, danger, or uncertainty by setting in motion a host of physical response, such as a faster heart rate and soaring adrenaline, to prepare us to take action," says Laura Lewis Mantell, MD, a physician specializing in pain and stress management, and a personal and professional coach. A faster heart rate and adrenaline rush sets off a stress-cycle in your body that, over time, can be damaging to your health, and is even associated with increased risk for conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO